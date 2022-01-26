Out and About and Online in Petaluma

Bluelight Cheap Hotel

This Marin County-based tribute band honors the musical energy and legacy of The Grateful Dead, with special emphasis on the legendary group’s onstage energy and mythic merrymaking. Catch the vibe on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 8 p.m. $5 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

Portrait session at Aqus

Ever watched a live model session? On Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2-5 p.m., local artists will be doing portrait of a live model , and patrons are welcome to watch and ask about what’s happening — while enjoying a beverage and a snack. Aqus Cafe, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Hattie McDaniel, right, was the first Black actor to win and Oscar, in “Gone With the Wind,” a film that was controversial in 1939 and remains so today. It’s screening this weekend at Boulevard 14. (METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER)

‘Gone With the Wind’

The controversial 1939 blockbuster “Gone With the Wind” is as problematic and offensive today (and was to begin with) as it is also cinematically and historically significant. It remains the biggest moneymaker of all time, and was the winner of eight Oscars, including the first-ever Oscar for a black actor, Hattie McDaniel. But as countless critical analyses have shown, the Civil War epic carries a lot of ugly baggage along with its sweeping cinematography and quotable dialogue. While recognizing its significance, film scholar Jacqueline Stewart, of AMC, has described it as “a major document of Hollywood’s racist practices of the past.” As part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents the epic (complete with intermission, which is good because it’s four hours long) at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Cinemawest.com.

Meg Waite Clayton: ‘The Postmistress of Paris’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author Meg Waite Clayton (The Last Train to London), discussing her new novel “The Postmistress of Paris,” set during the German occupation of France. Part love story and part thriller, it follows an American heiress helping artists escape the Nazis in Europe. Thursday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

‘The Shared Economy’ with Mike Strode

Praxis Peace Institute presents a Zoom workshop with Mike Strode, founder of the Kola Nut Collaborative in Chicago, where participants engage in reciprocal exchanges of goods, skills and services, calculated with alternative “currency” in increments of one hour of time. In this workshop, Strode explains how that works and how to set up a similar sharing exchange in our own communities. Thursday, Jan. 27, 4-5:30 p.m. $15-$20. Visit PraxisPeace.org for more details and to register for the workshop.

LumaCon goes online this weekend, with a day of streaming sessions, interviews and activities. (COURTESY OF LUMACON)

LumaCon returns, with COVID-19 adjustments

Petaluma’s popular annual celebration of comics and comic artists is back, though the current 30-day restriction on large gatherings has inspired some adjustments to the original plan. Now taking place as an online event on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the eccentric, youth-oriented event, presented by an alliance of Petaluma libraries, will feature virtual workshops and classes. Special workshops with local artists Gio Benedetti and Robert Barnes will be offered, along with other content (similar to what LumaCon rolled out last year). Then, sometime in the spring, there will be a live, in-person LumaCon in an outdoor setting, details to be announced. To register and for all the information, visit LumaCon.net.