Out and About and Online in Petaluma

‘The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author Leslie Kirk Campbell, winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction, discussing her new collection “The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs.” The title story is about a woman whose new boyfriend, a double amputee and survivor of a mine explosion, moves in which his various sets of prosthetic. Friday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes

Sometimes, you just gotta have some hotcakes, and on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7:30-11:00 p.m., Sonoma County bandleader Spike Sykes will be serving them up (musically speaking, of course) at Petaluma’s Big Easy (128 American Alley). $10 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

First Friday Bike Ride

Want some exercise in the outdoors? This Friday, Feb. 4, gather with other Petaluma cyclists at 5 p.m. at Walnut Park (Fourth and E streets) for a one hour group ride through and around Petaluma. It happens the first Friday of every month.

‘The Fifth Element’

One of the weirdest, funniest, most unpredictable science-fiction/fantasy films of all time crash lands in Petaluma this weekend as “The Fifth Element” gets the Flashback Cinema treatment at Boulevard 14 Cinemas. Released in 1997 and starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman, plus a hilarious Chris Tucker and a tall blue opera singer with incredible range, a new 4K digital restoration of the film screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats Wednesday, Feb. 9. Cinemawest.com.

Rivertown Poets

Poet Carolyne Wright, whose new “memoir in poetry” is “Masquerade” (Lost Horse Press, 2021), will be joined by Karren LaLonde Alenier (“How We Hold On,” from Broadstone Books, 2021) for an evening of poetry and conversation. Rivertown Poets gathers virtually on the first Monday of the month, with different readers each time. Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:15 p.m. Log on directly from the Aqus Cafe website, aqus.com.

‘What Is Love?’ author event

With illustrations by Carson Ellis, author Mac Barnett’s gentle fable “What is Love?” follows a boy as he ventures into the world to discover a precise and convincing definition of love, getting different answers from everyone he meets. The author and illustrator will unite for a live Zoom conversation on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Rumi Poetry Reflections

The Village Network presents a free, interactive workshop with Shadi Shamsavari, taking participants on a transformational exploration of poetry by Rumi, the influential 13th Century Persian mystic and poet. Thursday, Feb. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Register online at VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055.

‘Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists’

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, now extended through March 26, is a celbration af professional artists who also teach. Among the installations in the show are “The Plastic Garden,” an eerily magical display of mechanical plastic robot flowers, which respond to the movement of humans by turning, flexing their petals and making sounds. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

The James Bond Experience

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Cinnabar Theater presents The James Bond Experience, an evening of theme songs from James Bond movies, performed by Deborah del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken Not Stirred. From Tom Jones’ “Thunderball” and Carly Simons’ “Nobody Does it Better” to Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and Adele’s “Skyfall,” these are some of the coolest, best-known movie songs ever let loose on the world. Tuxedos not required. $25. Tickets can be purchased at CinnabarTheater.org.