Out and About (and safe) in Petaluma: 10 things to do online and otherwise

VIRTUAL EVENTS

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

Many adults in Petaluma 50+ are aging well because they are doing it together, in part because of the Village Network, which operates on the belief that when we grow with, laugh with and rely on each other, we have better lives. Learn about how The Village Network can expand your choices at all stages of aging. On Thursday, Dec. 10, attend a virtual get-t-know-us meeting at 11 p.m.. Contact Jeanne Martin Braun at 776-6055 or write to info@villagenetworkofPetaluma to register and receive the Zoom link.

MUSIC ACROSS THE DISTANCE

A virtual concert, sponsored by the Santa Rosa Junior College, will take place online on Friday, December 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. Titled “Music Across the Distance,” the concert — including SRJC Choirs, Symphonic Band ahd String Quartet — explores the idea of music as a universal language, uniting us at times when physical closeness is next to impossible. With that in mind, the globally-inspired program features music from North America, Europe, Africa and beyond, with composers running the gamut from Mozart to Pete Seger. Under the direction of Jody Benecke, the concert is a collection of pieces performed separately by small ensembles of SRJC musicians. Watch it on YouTube by visiting the SRJC YouTube channel or check the website at music.santarosa.edu/events.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

CINNABAR’S ‘SPECTACULAR’ REVUE

This season’s Young Repertory winter musical revue will include some acting too, and will be streaming from the Cinnabar Theater stage (with vigorous social distance and safety measures protecting the performers). Directed by Nathan Cummings, the show, titled “Spectacular!” will include musical selections from “Mary Poppins,” “Legally Blond,” “Peter Pan,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweet Charity” and “Pippin.” In addition will be skits and jokes, along the lines of “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.” The show streams four times a weekend from through Dec. 13, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30, “Friends and Family” rate, with hopes you’ll gather the whole household together to join in the fun. Get more information at CinnabarTheater.org.

BEETHOVEN’S BIRTHDAY AT THE SYMPHONY

In celebration of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Santa Rosa Symphony is presenting a free, virtual, “enhanced concert experience” on Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m. The streaming program, recorded live on the Weill Hall Stage at Sonoma State University’s Green Center, features Beethoven’s spectacular Third Symphony, plus Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Violin, Two Oboes, Two Horns and Continuo,” Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Green Sleeves,” and a new composition by Jessie Montgomery, “Source Code,” based on fragments of Black spirituals.“ The concert, which is to be streamed on the Symphony’s YouTube channel, will be conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, and includes a pre-and-post-concert talk. To watch the concert, log onto YouTube and search Santa Rosa Symphony. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW

Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. They’ve created a special compilation holiday "movie“ of footage from favorite moments of past winter extravaganzas, titled “Broadway Holiday.” Then, they’ll be screening it Friday, December 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.(doors open at 5 p.m.), in a drive-in movie format at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.