Out and About: Cool things to do in and around Petaluma

Writers Forum

Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen extends her series of free writing events though October, continuing on the Zoom platform. Next meet-ups are Oct. 9, 16 and 23, from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen will conduct sessions to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required for these free Zoom events. TheWriteSpot.us.

Primavera Project Garage Sale

The Petaluma-based Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale fundraiser to build reserves for the local nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among an array of one-of-a-kind items, all to help girls in the Dominican Republic gain access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls lacking such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. The sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 145 Webster St. Hand sanitzer will be available, social distancing and wearing of masks will be highly encouraged.

Spring Hill Open Air Market

Halloween-themed treats, crafts and more will be displayed at Petaluma’s beautiful Spring Hill Gardens event center on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 384 Spring Hill Road.

Live on the Lawn

On Sunday, Oct. 10, from 12-4 p.m., gather on the lawn at Petaluma City Hall (11 English St.) for a free family-friendly event featuring activities, live music and food vendors.

Sonoma County Virtual Jewish Film Festival

For the 26th year, the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival returns, sticking to the virtual format it adopted last year to great acclaim. Five new films and two riveting TV series are part of the rich and thoughtfully curated selection of viewing opportunities available, now through Nov. 2. Offerings include “Commandment 613,’ a short documentary about Rabbi Kevin Hale, a Torah scribe who practices the art of restoring scrolls saved during the Holocaust, and ”The Crossing,“ a drama about two children in the Norwegian resistance during WWII. The film festival is presented by the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County. For the full lineup and information visit JCCSOCO.org.

Petaluma Woman’s Club Speaker Series

Libby Porzig, ecologist and director of Point Blue’s Working Lands Group, will be the special guest at this month’s edition of the Petaluma Woman’s Club Speaker Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. at the PWC Clubhouse, 518 B St. Porzig will discuss the ecosystem California’s agricultural landscapes, including some of the ways farmers and ranchers are partnering with scientists to discover and implement land stewardship practices that benefit biodiversity, carbon and nutrient cycling, water conservation and food production. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend, and masks must be worn at all times. Tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite.com or at PetalumaWomansClub,com.

Peter Coyote in conversation

On Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., actor/author/activist Peter Coyote will appear live in a special author talk hosted by Copperfield’s Books. The acclaimed writer and poet will be discussing his new book “Tongue of a Crow,” a collection of original poems. The poems span several decades of his remarkable life, which has taken him from 1960s communes and street theater troupes to the pinnacle of Hollywood success (“E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” and more). To register and receive your Zoom code visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.