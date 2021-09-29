Out and About: Cool things to do in and around Petaluma

'Black and White’ poetry reading

As part of “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope and Diversity in America,” an online exhibition of photography by Lincoln, Nebraska photographer John Jackson (sponsored by the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, running through Nov. 6), is sponsoring a live reading of poems inspired by the photographs in the exhibit. The Zoom event will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Local writers were asked to choose a photo, then write a poem that reflects their feelings about the images they see. Three winners have been chosen, and the writers will present their poems live. The get the Zoomlink and find additional information about the exhibit, visit PetalumaMuseum.com/events.

Clucktown Collective Outdoor Summer Market

On Saturday, Oct. 2 (the first Saturday of the month), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Clucktown Collective will host another outdoor marketplace at the Happy Dahlia Farm, 2478 E. Washington St. In addition to 28 vendors selling locally made foods, flowers, crafts and one-of-a-kind art pieces, musician Erin Honeywell will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Oskey’s Ice Cream Truck will be serving treats all day long.

Rip City Riders Concert & Barbecue

They may have skipped a year, but that’s not stopping the Rip City Riders from marking what would have been the 15th annual Chilly Billy Fun Run. On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the local motorcycle club will simply combine last year with this year, a celebrate the 15th and 16th annual run at the same time. Then they’ll party. With free admission to the Petaluma fairgrounds, the event will feature a daylong barbecus and a live concert by the Eagles tribute band The Illeagles. Donations will be accepted, and all funds raised for that and the barbecue go to help kids in Sonoma County. 175 Fairgrounds Dr.

Writers Forum

Due to popular request, Petaluma writing coach Marlen Cullen is presenting a series of free writing events in October for four Saturday afternoons of writing on the Zoom platform, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen will oversea sessions designed to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required for these free Zoom events. Register once for all four meetings. TheWriteSpot.us.

Outdoor Book Sale

The Friends of the Petaluma Library is returning to public book sales on Sunday Oct. 3. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place Library’s employee parking lot. All books will be stacked up and customers will be charged $1 per inch. The last hour of the day, books will be half price at $1 per two inches and everyone under 18 gets to choose a free book. Masks will be required. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluama

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

The Petaluma-based Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale fundraiser to build reserves for the local nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among an array of one-of-a-kind items, all to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. The sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 145 Webster St. Hand sanitzer will be available, social distancing and wearing of masks will be highly encouraged.