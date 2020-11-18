Subscribe

Out and About in Petaluma - 10 things to do online and otherwise

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF WRITERS
November 18, 2020, 6:30AM

VIRTUAL EVENTS

FALL HAWK MIGRATION WEBINAR

Grab your binoculars and cozy up to your computer for an exciting zoom-based journey into Sonoma County’s fall hawk migration! Titled “Language of the Land: Fall Hawk Migration,” the webinar is sponsored by the Sonoma Land Trust, and will be led by raptor enthusiast Larry Broderick, who will take viewers on an enlightening tour of the diversity of hawk species that make their way down the Sonoma Coast each fall. Watchers will enjoy a stunning visual display of close-up photographs and learn how to spot the birds in the skies. Drawing upon decades of experience observing and documenting birds of prey, Broderick will give us an insider’s view into this fascinating world of flight. For information and to receive the Zoom link, visit SonomaLandTrust.org/outings.

‘PETALUMA IN VINTAGE POSTCARDS’

Alice Van Ommeren and KC Greaney, authors of “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” from Arcadia Publishing — currently the No. 2 bestselling book in Petaluma — will be appearing online, in an event sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. The book is a carefully curated selection of vintage postcards illustrating Petaluma's identity and pride as it grew from a strategic port location, abundantly provisioning San Francisco during the Gold Rush, to an agricultural and manufacturing town in the late 1800s. Ommeren and Greaney will discuss how they searched for an found the postcards filled with images of Petaluma’s waterfront, Victorian homes, beautiful churches and public parks. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

CINNABAR’S “SPECTACULAR” REVUE

This season’s Young Repertory winter musical revue will include some acting too, and will be streaming from the Cinnabar Theater stage (with vigorous social distance and safety measures protecting the performers). Directed by Nathan Cummings, the show, titled “Spectacular!” will include musical selections from “Mary Poppins,” “Legally Blond,” “Peter Pan,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweet Charity” and “Pippin.” In addition will be skits and jokes, along the lines of “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.” The show streams four times a weekend from Dec. 4-13, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30, “Friends and Family” rate, with hopes you’ll gather the whole household together to join in the fun. Get more information at CinnabarTheater.org.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW

Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. They’ve created a special compilation holiday "movie“ of footage from favorite moments of past winter extravaganzas, titled “Broadway Holiday.” Then, they’ll be screening it Friday, December 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., in a drive-in movie format at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, then from 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BEETHOVEN’S BIRTHDAY AT THE SYMPHONY

In celebration of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Santa Rosa Symphony is presenting a free, virtual, “enhanced concert experience” on Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m. The streaming program, recorded live on the Weill Hall Stage at Sonoma State University’s Green Center, features Beethoven’s spectacular Third Symphony, plus Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Violin, Two Oboes, Two Horns and Continuo,” Vaughan WIlliams’ “Fantasia on Green Sleeves,” and a new composition by Jessie Montgomery, “Source Code,” based on fragments of Black spirituals.“ The concert, which is to be streamed on the Symphony’s YouTube channel, will be conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, and includes a pre-and-post-concert talk. To watch the concert, log onto YouTube and search Santa Rosa Symphony. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY WAREHOUSE MARKET

The Clucktown Collective Market is an alliance of vendors, artists, and makers who create and sell unique, vintage and one-of-a-kind products, most of them locally sourced and brought to life. On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collective will host its final market of 2020, with an appropriate Holiday theme. Postponed from last week due to a last-minute location change, the market will now be held at 429 First Street, in the heart of Petaluma’s warehouse district. Full safety and social distancing protocols will be in effect, including temperatures taken at the door. There will be over 30 vendors, displaying an array of magical hand-crafted wares, food and drink items and much more.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE

On Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sonoma County’s Food For Thought Food Bank will be collecting donations of food at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd. Food for Thought provides nutritional assistance for community members with serious health issues. Special requests for this food drive include Cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and stuffing mix, and other basic staples. Donations will be made from the safety of your own vehicle, as volunteers will remove the items from your trunk or back seat. For information visit FFTFoodBank.org.

PRAY THEIR NAMES

United Church of Christ Petaluma is hosting a month-long outdoor exhibition titled “Pray Their Names,” a large-scale meditative installation by Sonoma artist and minister Rev. Katie Morrison. Covering several acres overlooking the City of Petaluma, the project features 143 mounted wooden hearts bearing the names of Black Americans whose lives have been lost to race-related violence since the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Alabama in 1955. Along with Till’s name are others ranging from the familiar (Medgar Evers, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Breona Taylor, George Floyd) to many whose names and stories are less well known. Visitors are invited to move among the names, and perhaps to sit overlooking the city in meditative contemplation of the small representative sampling of lives lost, from 4 p.m. on weekdays, all day pm on Saturdays, and after 12 noon on Sundays. The exhibit runs through November 30. The United Church of Christ Petaluma is located at 825 Middlefield Drive. Information can be found at UCCPetaluma.org.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Yoga in the Park is becoming a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine