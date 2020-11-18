Out and About in Petaluma - 10 things to do online and otherwise

VIRTUAL EVENTS

FALL HAWK MIGRATION WEBINAR

Grab your binoculars and cozy up to your computer for an exciting zoom-based journey into Sonoma County’s fall hawk migration! Titled “Language of the Land: Fall Hawk Migration,” the webinar is sponsored by the Sonoma Land Trust, and will be led by raptor enthusiast Larry Broderick, who will take viewers on an enlightening tour of the diversity of hawk species that make their way down the Sonoma Coast each fall. Watchers will enjoy a stunning visual display of close-up photographs and learn how to spot the birds in the skies. Drawing upon decades of experience observing and documenting birds of prey, Broderick will give us an insider’s view into this fascinating world of flight. For information and to receive the Zoom link, visit SonomaLandTrust.org/outings.

‘PETALUMA IN VINTAGE POSTCARDS’

Alice Van Ommeren and KC Greaney, authors of “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” from Arcadia Publishing — currently the No. 2 bestselling book in Petaluma — will be appearing online, in an event sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. The book is a carefully curated selection of vintage postcards illustrating Petaluma's identity and pride as it grew from a strategic port location, abundantly provisioning San Francisco during the Gold Rush, to an agricultural and manufacturing town in the late 1800s. Ommeren and Greaney will discuss how they searched for an found the postcards filled with images of Petaluma’s waterfront, Victorian homes, beautiful churches and public parks. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

CINNABAR’S “SPECTACULAR” REVUE

This season’s Young Repertory winter musical revue will include some acting too, and will be streaming from the Cinnabar Theater stage (with vigorous social distance and safety measures protecting the performers). Directed by Nathan Cummings, the show, titled “Spectacular!” will include musical selections from “Mary Poppins,” “Legally Blond,” “Peter Pan,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweet Charity” and “Pippin.” In addition will be skits and jokes, along the lines of “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.” The show streams four times a weekend from Dec. 4-13, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30, “Friends and Family” rate, with hopes you’ll gather the whole household together to join in the fun. Get more information at CinnabarTheater.org.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW

Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. They’ve created a special compilation holiday "movie“ of footage from favorite moments of past winter extravaganzas, titled “Broadway Holiday.” Then, they’ll be screening it Friday, December 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., in a drive-in movie format at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, then from 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BEETHOVEN’S BIRTHDAY AT THE SYMPHONY

In celebration of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Santa Rosa Symphony is presenting a free, virtual, “enhanced concert experience” on Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m. The streaming program, recorded live on the Weill Hall Stage at Sonoma State University’s Green Center, features Beethoven’s spectacular Third Symphony, plus Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Violin, Two Oboes, Two Horns and Continuo,” Vaughan WIlliams’ “Fantasia on Green Sleeves,” and a new composition by Jessie Montgomery, “Source Code,” based on fragments of Black spirituals.“ The concert, which is to be streamed on the Symphony’s YouTube channel, will be conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, and includes a pre-and-post-concert talk. To watch the concert, log onto YouTube and search Santa Rosa Symphony. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.