Subscribe

Out and About in Petaluma - 10 things to do this week

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 10, 2020, 11:18PM
Updated 2 hours ago

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘EVERY DAY WE GET MORE ILLEGAL’ and ‘DEER TRAILS’

Two acclaimed poets will take to the web, courtesy of Copperfield’s Books, for an evening of powerful poetry and conversation. Former United States Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and Kim Shuck, an Ani Yun Wiya (Cherokee) and Polish author, poet and artist, will be presenting works from their new collections “Every Day We Get More Illegal” and “Deer Trails,” respectively. The appearance takes place on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma will be hosting another online informational “gathering” on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The Village has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, to build new friendships, and to offer mutual support as Petaluma navigates changing opportunities and shifting realities in this historic time. Find out how the Village can bring solutions and social connection to your life, or to the lives of aging adults you know and love in Petaluma. This is an online event. To receive a Zoom link, or phone -in number, please submit your RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘SCHOOLING DURING THE PANDEMIC’

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a Zoom webinar, on Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., presenting what is described as “a ground-level view of teaching and learning during the pandemic,” as five Petaluma educators share what an average day looks like in the world of digital learning. The panelists are Amanda Dowdy (sixth grade teacher at McNear), Laura Bradley (Media Production at Kenilworth), Shereen Jackson (English at Petaluma High School), Catina Haugen (Valley Vista Elementary Principal) and Dr. Mary Reynolds (Prinicpal of Miwok Elementary School). Learn how Petaluma AAUW is collaborating with Petaluma People Services Center and Mentor Me to support students and teachers during this unusual school year. The public is invited. To participate, email Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com for the link to the webinar.

VIRTUAL HOLIDAY ART FEST

The creators of the annual All Hallows Art Show, having successfully transitioned to an all-online format on Facebook in September, are now doing the same thing for the winter holidays, showcasing Christmas art and more in the same way they recently did for Halloween. On November 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., some of the best folk artists in the country will be offering their holiday-themed creations. To participate, visit the Facebook page, and be ready for some action-packed virtual art-buying. Search Holiday Art Fest on Facebook.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running through November 16, the festival includes the powerful historical tale “My Name is Sara,” the true story of a 13-year-old Polish Jewish survivor who stayed alive during the Holocaust by pretending to be a Christian, the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY MARKET

The Clucktown Collective Market is an alliance of vendors, artists, and makers who create and sell unique, vintage and one-of-a-kind products, most of them locally sourced and brought to life. On Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collective will host its final market of 2020, and it will have an appropriate Holiday theme. This will be an open air market, held at Buckeye Ranch, 2425 Adobe Rd., with full safety and social distancing protocols in effect. There will be live music by the Highway Poets, and art tour of Michael Garlington and Natalia Berotti sculptures, and over 30 vendors displaying an array of wares,

PRAY THEIR NAMES

United Church of Christ Petaluma is hosting a month-long outdoor exhibition titled “Pray Their Names,” a large-scale meditative installation by Sonoma artist and minister Rev. Katie Morrison. Covering several acres overlooking the City of Petaluma, the project features 143 mounted wooden hearts bearing the names of Black Americans whose lives have been lost to race-related violence since the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Alabama in 1955. Along with Till’s name are others ranging from the familiar (Medgar Evers, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Breona Taylor, George Floyd) to many whose names and stories are less well known. Visitors are invited to move among the names, and perhaps to sit overlooking the city in meditative contemplation of the small representative sampling of lives lost, from 4 p.m. on weekdays, all day pm on Saturdays, and after 12 noon on Sundays. The exhibit runs through November 30. The United Church of Christ Petaluma is located at 825 Middlefield Drive. Information can be found at UCCPetaluma.org.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Yoga in the Park is becoming a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine