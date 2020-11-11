Out and About in Petaluma - 10 things to do this week

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘EVERY DAY WE GET MORE ILLEGAL’ and ‘DEER TRAILS’

Two acclaimed poets will take to the web, courtesy of Copperfield’s Books, for an evening of powerful poetry and conversation. Former United States Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and Kim Shuck, an Ani Yun Wiya (Cherokee) and Polish author, poet and artist, will be presenting works from their new collections “Every Day We Get More Illegal” and “Deer Trails,” respectively. The appearance takes place on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma will be hosting another online informational “gathering” on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The Village has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, to build new friendships, and to offer mutual support as Petaluma navigates changing opportunities and shifting realities in this historic time. Find out how the Village can bring solutions and social connection to your life, or to the lives of aging adults you know and love in Petaluma. This is an online event. To receive a Zoom link, or phone -in number, please submit your RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘SCHOOLING DURING THE PANDEMIC’

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a Zoom webinar, on Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., presenting what is described as “a ground-level view of teaching and learning during the pandemic,” as five Petaluma educators share what an average day looks like in the world of digital learning. The panelists are Amanda Dowdy (sixth grade teacher at McNear), Laura Bradley (Media Production at Kenilworth), Shereen Jackson (English at Petaluma High School), Catina Haugen (Valley Vista Elementary Principal) and Dr. Mary Reynolds (Prinicpal of Miwok Elementary School). Learn how Petaluma AAUW is collaborating with Petaluma People Services Center and Mentor Me to support students and teachers during this unusual school year. The public is invited. To participate, email Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com for the link to the webinar.

VIRTUAL HOLIDAY ART FEST

The creators of the annual All Hallows Art Show, having successfully transitioned to an all-online format on Facebook in September, are now doing the same thing for the winter holidays, showcasing Christmas art and more in the same way they recently did for Halloween. On November 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., some of the best folk artists in the country will be offering their holiday-themed creations. To participate, visit the Facebook page, and be ready for some action-packed virtual art-buying. Search Holiday Art Fest on Facebook.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL