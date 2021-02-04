Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

ONLINE AUTHOR TALKS

Authors might not be going out on book tours these days, but that is not stopping them from talking about their careers, their creative lives and their latest published works — they’re just doing it online. Copperfield’s Books continues its series of virtual author talks on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., with artist-writer Chris Desser and environmental lawyer Kirk Marckwald will be discussing the late Huey D. Johnson posthumously-released book “Something of the Marvelous: Lessons Learned From Nature and My Sixty Years as an Environmentalist.” On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., and exclusive conversation between infamous whistle-blower and former CIA officer Edward Snowden and celebrated author Corey Doctorow will be streamed live from Moscow, where Snowden has remained since releasing classified information about an alleged mass-surveillance campaign he says the U.S. has been building to spy on its citizens. They will be discussing the just-released “Young Readers Edition” of Snowden’s memoir, “Permanent Record.” And on Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., meet Santa Rosa author Frederick Weisel, discussing his debut novel, the Sonoma County-set crime thriller “The Silenced Women.” For infromation visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH THE PEANUTS GANG

Love is ... dog lips, Sweet Babboo, and waiting by the mailbox, desperately hoping to receive a Valentine. Cartoonist Robert W. Pope will teach virtual attendees how to draw some of Peanuts’ most iconic pairings — Sally and Linus, Lucy and Shroeder, Snoopy and ... who would you guess? Use your artworks to create your own Valentines for someone special. Pope is a specialist at bringing beloved characters to comic book pages, having drawn everyone from Scooby Doo and Bugs Bunny to Batman and Robin. THis interactive, how-to-draw class takes place on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 4-5 p.m. Advance registration required. Register by calling 284-1272 or by writing inquiries@schulzmuseum.org, Cost is $10-15.

VIRTUAL VALENTINE’S DAY FOR SINGLES

Looking for love? Your next relationship, maybe even your soul mate (or maybe even a really good friend) could be just one click away. On Sunday, Feb. 14, join the Matchmaker Valentine’s Day Virtual Party. Singles only. Email a short intor about you and the partner you dream of to Natalie.Aldajani.gmail.com. An invitation to the event will be sent by mail. RSVPs must be received by Feb. 10. What have you got to lose?

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a way to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

A ROMANTIC ZOOM/THEATER COMEDY FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

‘Pinky,“ a two-actor comedy-romance presented by Sonoma Arts Live, is being directed by award-winning Petaluma director-actor Larry Williams, featuring a pair of married actors who will be performing the show live from their own living room, six times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 7 p.m. each night. The choose-your-own-donation show, originally presneted in 2012 at Main Stage West theater, was written by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. Two fairytale-loving storytellers take turns describing their own memories of a time, back when they were teenagers, when a smitten David (Mark Bradbury) tried to sweep his hesitant best friend Pinky (Julianne Bradbury) off her feet. The back-and-forth story unfolds in a hilarious series of escalating antics in which David tries to convince the fanciful (and increasingly determined) Pinky that he is her true ”Prince Charming“ (P.C. for short) — even though he technically hates Prince Charming (too boring), and even though she (secretly) knows why David (probably) never can be. For information and to secure a Zoom-link, visit SonomaArtsLive.org.

WRITERS FORUM

Petaluma’s Writers Forum returns on February 10 with special guests Lisa Alpine and Mary Mackey, talking and reading from their own works in a forum titled “Storytelling for the Armchair Traveler.” Two weeks later, on Feb. 18, the theme will be “Family Storytelling,” with authors Waights Taylor Jr. and Bev Scott. The February 2021 Writers Forums will be based on Kate Farrell’s anthology, “Story Power,” an engaging and lively guide to the art of storytelling, available at Copperfield’s in Petaluma. Both forums will be led by storyteller Farrell, and begin at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to “attend” these Zoom-based forums, visit TheWriteSpot.us.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

WINTER ART SHOW

Riverfront Art Gallery is starting 2021 with a new art show running through March. The in-store double-exhibition includes “There Goes Christine,” a retrospective of acrylic paintings by Christine Kierstead Sheeter (a local artist who is relocating to Utah in the spring) and “Through My Eyes,” an exhibit of photographs by Dan Kabanuck. Visit RiverfrontArtGallery.com for hours.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.