Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

WRITERS FORUM

Petaluma’s Writers Forum continues on Feb. 18. The theme will be “Family Storytelling,” with authors Waights Taylor Jr. and Bev Scott. The February 2021 Writers Forums will be based on Kate Farrell’s anthology, “Story Power,” an engaging and lively guide to the art of storytelling, available at Copperfield’s in Petaluma. Both forums will be led by storyteller Farrell, and begin at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to “attend” these Zoom-based forums, visit TheWriteSpot.us.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors, Celebrate Petaluma’s diversity through story, song, and dance. On Saturday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Petaluma’s annual celebration of Black History Month will be virtual, with a program designed to provide a rich tapestry of perspectives for exploring the Black family in past and present America. For infomration and a link to the event, visit sonomalibrary.org.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a way to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

ZOOM/THEATER ROMANTIC COMEDY

‘Pinky,“ a two-actor comedy-romance presented by Sonoma Arts Live, is being directed by award-winning Petaluma director-actor Larry Williams, featuring a pair of married actors who will be performing the show live from their own living room, six times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The choose-your-own-donation show, originally presented in 2012 at Main Stage West theater, was written by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. Two fairytale-loving storytellers take turns describing their own memories of a time, back when they were teenagers, when a smitten David (Mark Bradbury) tried to sweep his hesitant best friend Pinky (Julianne Bradbury) off her feet. The back-and-forth story unfolds in a hilarious series of escalating antics in which David tries to convince the fanciful (and increasingly determined) Pinky that he is her true ”Prince Charming“ (P.C. for short) — even though he technically hates Prince Charming (too boring), and even though she (secretly) knows why David (probably) never can be. For information and to secure a Zoom-link, visit SonomaArtsLive.org.

THE ADVENTURE GAP

Author James Edward Mills, author of “The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors,” appears in a special Zoom-platform author talk on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Sonoma Land Trust, the event will explore the question of why more people of color don’t participate in outdoor recreation. To register, visit SonomaLandTrust.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

WINTER ART SHOW

Riverfront Art Gallery is starting 2021 with a new art show running through March. The in-store double-exhibition includes “There Goes Christine,” a retrospective of acrylic paintings by Christine Kierstead Sheeter (a local artist who is relocating to Utah in the spring) and “Through My Eyes,” an exhibit of photographs by Dan Kabanuck. Visit RiverfrontArtGallery.com for hours.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.