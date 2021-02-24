Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘WHEN THE APRICOTS BLOOM’

Australian writer-journalist Gina Wilkinson (a former foreign correspondent for the BBC, NPR and ABC) will be appearing virtually for a Copperfield’s author event on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. She’ll discuss her new novel “When the Apricots Bloom,” about the intersecting motivations and secrets of three women whose lives revolve around the Australian embassy in Baghdad in the early 2000s. Wilkinson served as a reporter during the days of Saddam Hussein, and uses her experiences and expertise to weave a suspenseful, moving and engaging drama. To reserve space and get the Zoom link, visit CopperfieldsBooks.Com.

Artist Gale Galligan (“Dawn and the Impossible Three“) is one of five illustrators participating in the virtual panel discussion ”Drawing the Line: Girls in Graphic Novels.“

DRAWING THE LINE: GIRLS IN GRAPHIC NOVELS

On Thursday, February 25, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., the Charles M. Schulz Museum will be presenting a free, all-virtual panel discussion featuring five acclaimed graphic novelists: Gale Galligan (“Dawn and the Impossible Three”), Michelle Mee Nutter (“Allergic”), Molly Knox Ostertag (“The Witch Boy”), Maria Scrivan (“Half Full”), and Shannon Wright (“My Mommy Medicine”). The panel event is titled ”Drawing the Line: Girls in Graphic Novels.“ The artists will talk about how they create empowering stories featuring the lives of contemporary girls. Other topics on the table will include the ways that comics and graphic novels are increasingly proving to be a powerful medium for inspiring young readers, serving as models of inclusive representation. The event will use the Zoom platform, so advance registration is required. SchulzMuseum.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Celebrate Petaluma’s diversity through story, song, and dance on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Petaluma’s annual celebration of Black History Month will be all virtual, with a program designed to provide a rich tapestry of perspectives for exploring the Black family in past and present America. For information and a link to the event, visit sonomalibrary.org.

“Three Muses,“ by Carole Barlas, is one of over 50 pieces of art in Petaluma Arts Center’s new Members’ Exhibition.

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER MEMBERS EXHIBITION

Think of it as Petaluma’s hidden art show. The Petaluma Arts Center’s annual Members’ Exhibit is currently running, but for now, the only way to see it is online. That’s not stopping local art lovers from enjoying the show — and actually buying some of the one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists — in a virtual, online art show in which you can scroll through more than 50 pieces of art created by artists drawn from the Arts Center’s membership. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

ADOBE ROAD WINERY CONCERT SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has launched a weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nive, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On February 25, Adobe Road welcomes acclaimed Latin/World Music guitarist David Correa. On March 4, it’s Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James of the Highway Poets. On March 11, Spike Sikes will perform in the garden, and on March 18, it’s the ever-delightful Dirty Cello. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

WINTER ART SHOW

Riverfront Art Gallery is starting 2021 with a new art show running through March. The in-store double-exhibition includes “There Goes Christine,” a retrospective of acrylic paintings by Christine Kierstead Sheeter (a local artist who is relocating to Utah in the spring) and “Through My Eyes,” an exhibit of photographs by Dan Kabanuck. Visit RiverfrontArtGallery.com for hours.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)