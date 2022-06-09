Out and About in Petaluma

With “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2,” Flashback Cinemas concludes its monthly exhibition of the entire Potter Cycle. Threads are tied up, lives are lost and heroes are forged, and certain dark wizard who shall not be named finally faces the boy who lived in a one-on-one duel for the future of the world. The film screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, and again on Wednesday, June 8. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘La Traviata’ at Cinnabar

Opera is back at Cinnabar Theater for the first time since 2019. Giuseppi Verdi’s 1853 masterpiece “La Traviata” soars with gorgeous, heart-stirring music, telling a tragic love story about a courtesan and her lover, whose relationship challenges the hypocrisy of privileged society in Paris of the late 19th Century. Directed by Elly Lichenstein, the opera unfolds in all its glory at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 12, 19 and 26. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd N, $25 - $45. Tickets and information at CinnabarTheater.org.

‘Vibalicious’ dance party at Vibe Gallery

Come vibe at vibe Gallery on June 11, from 8 - 11 p.m. Vibalicious tickets are $18 online through Eventbrite.com or can be purchased for $20 at the door. Join the gallery family in their DJ debut for June’s second Saturday dance party at 1 Petaluma Blvd N. in Petaluma. DJs Alex G and Peter will play an electronic mix of tunes aimed to delight everyone.

‘Poop Bombs’ at Garden Club meeting

The June, 2022 meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club June will be held on Monday June 13 at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The speaker will be Guama, a certified master gardener who will deliver a talk titled “Poop Bombs: Crazy about Bat S--t,” described as the bizarre true story of fertilizer. The meeting is at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. The public is welcome.

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ at 6th Street Playhouse

For the month of June, 6th Street Playhouse presents the best-selling show, “9 to 5, The Musical.” A blend of music, comedy and recognition of equality in one, it runs through June 26, Thursdays through Sundays at 52 W 6th St, Santa Rosa. Tickets can be purchased at 6thstreetplayhouse.com, ranging from $32-$45. The script by Patricia Resnick is based on her original screenplay for the 1980 film, co-written with Colin Higgins, and songs are by Dolly Parton. Petaluma’s Carl Jordan directs a timeless story that’s entertaining and inspiring.

Creativity Mixer at Artaluma

Calling all creative Sonoma County locals, Artaluma is hosting a creativity mixer on June 16 from 6 - 8 p.m. at 145 Keller St in Petaluma. The free event is an evening of conversation and connection among community members and creative experts. RSVP through the Aqus Café website: aqus.com/creativity-mixer. Build local relationships and chat with experts about various creative mediums such as music, dance, visual arts, theater, writing, and cooking.

A Night Out at the Petaluma Arts Center

Join the Petaluma Arts Center for a fundraising party to celebrate and support Petaluma’s creative community. The event is on June 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. at 230 Lakeville St, the Petaluma Arts Center. There will be live music from Douglas Cross, dancing with DJ Val, a first look at the new art exhibition, local food and wine and a silent auction. Come join the party and celebrate the community, tickets priced at $25.

Movies in the park at Lucchesi Park: ‘Moana’

Movies in the Park is back — the perfect Friday night for the whole family. On June 17 Disney’s “Moana” will play from 8:30 - 10:30 p.m. at Luchessi Park. All Friday night Movies in the Park are free. Local food and beverage vendors are to be announced. The following scheduled movies are “The Little Rascals” on July 15 at 8:30 p.m., “A Goofy Movie” on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., “Forest Gump” on Sep. 16 at 7 p.m., and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.