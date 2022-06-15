Out and About in Petaluma

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

‘La Traviata’ at Cinnabar

Opera is back at Cinnabar Theater for the first time since 2019. Giuseppi Verdi’s 1853 masterpiece “La Traviata” soars with gorgeous, heart-stirring music, telling a tragic love story about a courtesan and her lover, whose relationship challenges the hypocrisy of privileged society in Paris of the late 19th Century. Directed by Elly Lichenstein, the opera unfolds in all its glory at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 12, 19 and 26. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd N, $25 - $45. Tickets and information at CinnabarTheater.org.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ at 6th Street Playhouse

For the month of June, 6th Street Playhouse presents the best-selling show, “9 to 5, The Musical.” A blend of music, comedy and recognition of equality in one, it runs through June 26, Thursdays through Sundays at 52 W 6th St, Santa Rosa. Tickets can be purchased at 6thstreetplayhouse.com, ranging from $32-$45. The script by Patricia Resnick is based on her original screenplay for the 1980 film, co-written with Colin Higgins, and songs are by Dolly Parton. Petaluma’s Carl Jordan directs a timeless story that’s entertaining and inspiring.

A Night Out at the Petaluma Arts Center

Join the Petaluma Arts Center for a fundraising party to celebrate and support Petaluma’s creative community. The event is on Saturday, June 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. at 230 Lakeville St, the Petaluma Arts Center. There will be live music from Douglas Cross, dancing with DJ Val, a first look at the new art exhibition, local food and wine and a silent auction. Come join the party and celebrate the community. Tickets priced at $25. PetalumaArtsenter.org.

Bike ‘Swap, Repair, Donation’ Day!

Whether you’d like a bike repaired or exchanged, or to donate one that’s laying around, come to Bike ‘Swap, Repair, Donation’ Day! Grand Central Petaluma gathers locals for fun and philanthropic purposes. Rather than buy new or leave used bikes to rust, this Father’s Day enjoy live music at a mutually beneficial event for the community and the environment. June 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Grand Central Café, 226 Weller Street. Volunteers on site for repairs, a 10% drink discount for those on bikes, and all donated bikes will go to low-income Petaluma families.

Flashback Cinemas “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

The perfect adventure for Father’s Day, Boulevard 14 Cinema releases “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.” On June 19 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., get your tickets now on the Cinema West website (CinemaWest.com). Already have plans for Dad’s Day? Catch the film June 22, 12:30 or 6:30 p.m. at 200 C St, Petaluma, (707) 762-7469. A fun-seeking thrill ride for the whole family, join Harrison Ford in this all-time favorite Steven Spielberg classic.

KPCA Radio poetry reading with Rivertown Poets

Join KPCA, Petaluma Community Radio station on June 19, 4-5 p.m. at the Aqus Café for a poetry reading. Host Sande Anfang and Rivertown Poets bring readings by local and regional poetry writers for community members. In future episodes, KPCA 103.3 FM will host conversations with poets to discuss their writing. Come listen, mingle and learn about the art of poetry writing at 189 H St, Petaluma. Call Aqus Café at (707) 778-6060 for additional information.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton on June 22, 9-10:15 a.m. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Pride virtual event: Jack Lowery in conversation with James J. Siegel

Join “It Was Vulgar and It Was Beautiful,” author Jack Lowery, in conversation with local author of poetry collection, “The God of San Francisco,” James J. Siegel. Register through the Copperfield’s website (CopperfieldsBooks.Com) for the June 23 event at 6 p.m. Lowery examines the story of art collective Gran Fury—from 1980s-90s activism group ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) to fight the AIDS crisis through community-made art and propaganda. In the age of devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic and targeted violence, Lowery highlights the power of public art and action.