Out and About in Petaluma

‘Wink’ at Main Stage West

Come see Petaluma actor John Browning in (another Petaluman) James Pelican’s production of “Wink” at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Browning plays Gregor, the bread-winning husband to unhappy housewife, Sofie (Ilana Niernberger). When their cat, Wink, goes missing, the tale of “secret desires, domestic anarchy, and feline vengeance” unfolds. Writer Jen Silverman’s dark comedy is showing through June 25, at 8 p.m.104 N Main St, Sebastopol, (707) 823-0177.

‘La Traviata’ at Cinnabar

Opera is back at Cinnabar Theater for the first time since 2019. Giuseppi Verdi’s 1853 masterpiece “La Traviata” soars with gorgeous, heart-stirring music, telling a tragic love story about a courtesan and her lover, whose relationship challenges the hypocrisy of privileged society in Paris of the late 19th Century. Directed by Elly Lichenstein, the opera unfolds in all its glory at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 12, 19 and 26. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd N, $25 - $45. Tickets and information at CinnabarTheater.org.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ at 6th Street Playhouse

For the month of June, 6th Street Playhouse presents the best-selling show, “9 to 5, The Musical.” A blend of music, comedy and recognition of equality in one, it runs through June 26, Thursdays through Sundays at 52 W 6th St, Santa Rosa. Tickets can be purchased at 6thstreetplayhouse.com, ranging from $32-$45. The script by Patricia Resnick is based on her original screenplay for the 1980 film, co-written with Colin Higgins, and songs are by Dolly Parton. Petaluma’s Carl Jordan directs a timeless story that’s entertaining and inspiring.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

KPCA Radio poetry reading with Rivertown Poets

Join KPCA, Petaluma Community Radio station on June 26, 4-5 p.m. live at the Aqus Café for a poetry reading. Host Sande Anfang and Rivertown Poets bring readings by local and regional poetry writers for community members. In future episodes, KPCA 103.3 FM will host conversations with poets to discuss their writing. Come listen, mingle and learn about the art of poetry writing or tune into the radio station. 189 H St, Petaluma. Call Aqus Café at (707) 778-6060 for additional information.

Flashback Cinemas “Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom”

Boulevard 14 Cinema continues the Indiana Jones marathon for flashback cinemas with “Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom.” On June 26 and 29 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., get your tickets now on the Cinema West website (CinemaWest.com) 200 C St, Petaluma, (707) 762-7469. The perfect flashback film for the whole family, join Harrison Ford in this all-time favorite Steven Spielberg classic.

Amor Para Todos ‘Give Out Day’ Fundraiser: Dine and Donate

Amor Para Todos is hosting their annual fundraiser for “Give Out Day,” the only national day dedicated to giving to the LGBTQIA+ community. Amor Para Todos “Love For All” is an organization founded by teacher and mother Renee Ho, to raise awareness of inclusivity and visibility of LGBTQIA+ youth especially in early education. APT aims to provide a safe, inclusive and comfortable environment for all students―regardless of gender and sexual orientation. The dine and donate event will include music, food and raffles at The Block in Petaluma, 20 Grey St. on June 30, from 3-9 p.m., jueves 30 de junio. To donate visit givelively.org. Visit the APT website at aptamorparatodos.weebly.com for more information and additional ways to get involved.

First Friday bike ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride at Walnut Park, 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP, just show up at the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly and socially distanced event. Support the Petaluma city goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.