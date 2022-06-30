Out and About in Petaluma

Summer Friday night wine and music series

Don’t miss the summer wine and music series at the new downtown Petaluma winery and tasting room, Brooks Note. On Friday, July 1, enjoy wine by the glass and music by the Incubators Duo, a soul-folk rock group combining blues, country, folk and jazz. Live music happens from 6-8 p.m. and the winery is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Located at 426 Petaluma Blvd N. Call (707) 981-8470 for additional information. Come support your local winery!

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Hoping to catch Brooks Note winery’s summer and music series but need someone to watch the kids? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has you covered! July 1 from 6-9 p.m. drop off your kids for some games, pizza, and a movie with other local children. The event is for kids ages 4-12 and the movie is picked based on age-appropriate material. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the pals every first Friday of the month. 141 2nd St. Petaluma at Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios. Additional dates August 5, Sept. 2, October 7, 2022. Only $20, email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast

On Saturday, July 2, from 7 - 11 a.m., the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association hosts its annuals pancake breakfast at the fire station in downtown Penngrove, 11000 Main St. For a donation of your choosing, you will be served pancakes, eggs, ham and fruit, with juice and coffee as well. All proceeds from donations support the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association. Just come on down for breakfast and leave your tip in the donation jar. But come hungry. The firefighters and cooking up one enormous mess of food.

First Saturday River Walk and Talk

The first Saturday every month, Petaluma River Park team members lead a walk and talk around the Petaluma River property. The park is open from sunrise to sunset each day, although the walk brings an opportunity to tour the property, learn about future plans, ask questions, get involved and mingle with community members. On July 2 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Park parking lot. About a mile walk round-trip with the River Park team leaders. Visit Petalumariverpark.org for further information.

Downtown Penngrove Parade

“The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” a popular annual event in downtown Penngrove, returns for what will be its 46th time, on Sunday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Described by its organizers as “as small-town America as you can get,” the parade features tractors, horses, floats, antique military jeeps, bands and bicycle teams. The grand marshalls this year are Ron Goodlund and Court Pelton, both WWII veterans and the two eldeswt members of the Penngrove Social Firemen, the nonprofit that presents the parade each year. If past years are any measure, the whole thing will be done in less than an hour, allowing attendees plenty of time to make it to the traditional post-parade barbecue in Penngrove Park from noon to 4 p.m., where Trainwreck Junction will provide music and the Bloody Mary Wagon will be on hand to mix up drinks. The barbecue supports the Social Firemen, and is the group’s largest fundraiser. Tickets are available right there at the park. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

KPCA Radio poetry reading with Rivertown Poets

Join KPCA, Petaluma Community Radio station on July 3, 4-5 p.m. live at the Aqus Café for the recurring Sunday poetry reading. Host Sande Anfang and Rivertown Poets bring readings by local and regional poetry writers for community members. In future episodes, KPCA 103.3 FM will host conversations with poets to discuss their writing. Come listen, mingle and learn about the art of poetry writing or tune into the radio station. 189 H St, Petaluma. Call Aqus Café at (707) 778-6060 for additional information.

Bluegrass jam at the Out West Roadhouse

Looking for a place to jam with other musicians? Every first Monday of the month, join in on the bluegrass fun at the Garage Jam at the Out West Roadhouse. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Whether you’re a beginner or you’ve been playing for years, come make music and have fun with community members. The July 4 jam from 6-8 p.m. takes place at the Out West Garage, 321 2nd St. Petaluma. Call (707) 769-0162 or visit OutWestGarage.com for more information.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Pediatric CPR AED and First Aid Course for Child Care Providers

On July 7, 5:30- 9:30 p.m. attend an American Heart Association Heart Saver course for childcare professionals and those responsible for children’s health and safety. For children’s health management; how to handle illness and injuries before first responders arrive. The course meets Community Care Licensing requirements for daycare homes and centers. For after-school care providers, teachers, nannies and/or parents, at Burns Hall, 400 N. McDowell Blvd. Petaluma. The second class is on August 4 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. $135, contact healthquest@phcd.org or (707) 766-9226 for more information.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website. Come support artists and the local women-owned business.