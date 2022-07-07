Out and About in Petaluma

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Dirty Dancing’

You know the lines (“Nobody puts Baby in a corner!”), you know the songs (“Hey Baby,” “Hungry Eyes,” “She’s Like the Wind”) and know the moves, even if you’ve never technically attempted some of them. Back on the big screen is Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray in 1985’s “Dirty Dancing,” a story of changing times at a resort in the Catskills where an awkward young woman learns to foxtrot, cha-cha, and stick up for her beliefs after falling in love with a bad boy dance instructor. The movie screens Sunday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again at those same times on Wednesday, July 13. Boulevard Cinemas 14, 200 C Street. CinemaWest.com.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Rivertown Poets Amuse-ing Mondays

On Monday, July 11 at 6:15 p.m., RIvertown Poets presents Kathleen McClung, the author of several poetry collections, and Abby Caplin, author of “A Doctor Only Pretends: Poems About Illness, Death and In Between.” Sign up in advance for this Zoom Room event at Aqus.com/rivertownpoets.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website. Come support artists and the local women-owned business.

Peter Fiekowsky on ‘Climate Restoration’

Author Peter Fiekowsky’s “Climate Restoration,” a comfortingly non-alarmist exploration of how humans can undo some of the damage they’ve done to the planet Earth, has been a bestseller in Petaluma, and now Fiekowsky — an acclaimed physicist, engineer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author — is appearing live at Copperfield’s Books to discuss his book with local readers. Thursday, July 15, 6 p.m., at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

Writers Forum

Host and writing coach Marlene Cullen is presenting a new month-long series of Writers Forum events, continuing on July 14 and 21 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Cullen will share prompts and guide participants through creative writing activities. Cullen is the editor of a series of books under the Write Spot label. To register for the workshop visit TheWriteSpot.us.