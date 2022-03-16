Out and About in Petaluma: 11 events, meet-ups and things to do in and around Petaluma

Letterpress Show reception

Aqus Cafe’s current show (running through May) is called The Letterpress Show, a fitting title as the works on display represent the art of letterpress printing. A reception for the 11 artists whose work can be seen in the exhibition will take place on Saturday, March 19, from 3-5 p.m. A raffle will be part of the fun, with a lucky visitor taking home an original piece of art. The artists who will be honored at the reception are Susan Amalia, Megan Arnold, Lyn Dillin, Judi Goldberg, James Freed, Eric Johnson, Andrew Mecum, Pauline Minser, Adrienne Momi, Allie Rigby and Micheal Rylander. Aqus.com.

Help build and paint paper mâché hearts

Throughout the month of March, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Portrait Session at Aqus

Artists will be doing a portrait of a live model at Aqus Cafe, 189 H St., on Saturday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m. Patrons of the cafe are welcome to watch, ask questions and otherwise interact. Aqus.com.

'Goblet of Fire’ lights up local theater

It’s the Harrry Potter movie where things got real and beloved characters started dying, the one with dragons, the Tri-Wizard Tournament and Mad-Eye Moody. The 2005 fantasy returns to theaters as part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series. at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, and again on Wednesday, March 23. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children ages 5 and younger are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Walking on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Art exhibit ends with party for artists

The current exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, “Integrating Practice,” ends this weekend, and since there was no opening night celebration (it was still in the middle of the last mandatory limit on public gatherings), a party will finally be thrown for the participating artists. It happens Saturday, March 19 from 5-7 p.m. Catch the exhibit before it closes! The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

Idea Lounge at Barber Lee Spirits

The Idea Lounge continues on Wednesday, March 23, with two local speakers, one representing Art and the other representing Life, delivering a short 20 minute talk, followed by another 20 minutes of lively Q&A with the audience. Presented by the Petaluma Arts Center, this month’s guest speakers are Justin Ringlein, whose talk is titled “Merging Paths: Life as a Mixed Media Artist” and Alex Fox, sharing “The case for being a meat-eating vegetarian.“ 7-8 p.m. Barber Lee Spirits 120 Washington St. $15. Reservations strongly suggested at Eventbrite.

Writers Forum with Sandra Anfang

Continuing the Zoom-based workshops through which Petaluma’s Writers Forum has expanded its reach over the last two years, the popular series is back on the web this month. On March 26 from 1-3 p.m., Rivertown Poets founder Sandra Anfang will lead a poetry workshop titled "Poetry: A Playshop for the Absolute Beginner and the Poetic Adventurer." To register visit TheWriteSpot.us.

Happy Cow Paint Party

This one couldn’t be more “Petaluma.” On Sunday, March 27, from 1-4 p.m., at Flying Cloud Farm, 1200 Jacobsen Lane, join the Happy Cow Paint Party with Atrxcursion and the Bell Farm Collective. Guests will choose from at least four different cow motifs to inspire their own canvas painting, under the guidance of artist/owner Alana Tillman. All materials are provided. A glass of wine and locally sourced charcuterie box comes with the price of the activity. $75. Register in advance to assure your space (and give the event planners a chance to address any food allergies or concerns). Visit Artxcursion.com.