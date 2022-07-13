Out and About in Petaluma

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is about to end its exhibitionb at Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website. Come support artists and the local women-owned business.

'Poltergeist’ scares up 40th anniversary screening

'They’re here.“ One of the freakiest movie catch phrases of the 1980s came from Toby Hooper’s nightmarish delight, ”Poltergeist,“ which also gave us the line, ”It knows what scares you. It has from the very beginning. Don't give it any help, it knows too much already.“ Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the film will be screened in Petaluma as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s ongoing Flashback Cinema series. The film runs at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, and again at those same times on Wednesday, July 20. For the full lineup of upcoming flashback movies, check out FlashbackCinemas.com.

Katie Hafner, ‘The Boys’

On July 15 at 6 p.m., join author of “The Boys,” Katie Hafner in conversation with Elizabeth Stark at Copperfield’s Book store in Petaluma. The free event will include a Q&A and book-signing of her novel about love, connection and the long-term impacts of childhood trauma on adults. Hafner is a journalist and author who frequently writes for The New York Times and The Washington Post. She has written six non-fiction books and is the host and co-executive producer of the podcast “Lost Women of Science.” For additional information, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Brunch with the Babies

Calling all horse lovers — come have brunch at the Pregnant Mare Rescue North with baby horses on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission includes a Crepe bar, bottomless mimosas, over the fence interaction with the horses and a walking tour of the facility. VIP admission includes a fully immersive experience with the horses. A silent auction with fine art curated by local artists will be held at their Petaluma location, a 40-acre historical farm at 190 Queens Lane. All proceeds go to the continued care of rescued horses. Visit pregnantmarerescue.org for more information.

Petaluma Ciclovía

Join the City of Petaluma and the Sonoma Bike Coalition on Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Petaluma Ciclovía. A community biking event with no cars, come see the Petaluma Boulevard filled with foot and cyclist traffic only. Bring your bike, skateboard, scooter or just your feet. View the new bicycle infrastructure on the boulevard and support the community. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/ciclovia.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand reopens for the season on July 13 from 3-5 p.m. Open every Wednesday, they offer sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Rivertown Revival

Don’t miss Petaluma’s 11th annual Rivertown Revival, a celebration of the town, river and community. On Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, tickets range from $5-$40. The family-friendly event includes food, drinks, live music, activities and creative vendors. It’s environmentally conscious with re-used, re-cycled and re-purposed decorations. Bring friends, family, a reusable drinking container and whichever costume you desire. The festival is a benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River and is dedicated to being a waste-free, low-impact event. Walking and biking are encouraged and a free bike valet will be on-site, visit RivertownRevival.com for additional information.