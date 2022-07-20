Out and about in Petaluma

Circus Caballero at the Outlet Mall

Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, the popular Caballero Circus comes to Petaluma for an 11-day run (daily through Aug. 1) at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. The traveling show features classic circus acts from tightrope walkers, clowns and jugglers to acrobats and daredevils on motorcycles defying gravity with breathtaking stunts. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. weekday, with an additional 4:30 p.m. show on Saturdays and a third show on Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information visit CircoCaballero.com.

'Goodfellas’ at Boulevard Cinemas

'I’ve always wanted to be a gangster.“ Boulevard 14 Cinema’s ongoing Flashback Cinema series presents Martin Scorcese’s best movie about the mafia. Why, does that sound funny to you? Are you saying we’re funny? Don’t worry about it. Wait, where were we? Oh, right. The film runs at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, and again at those same times on Wednesday, July 27. For the full lineup of upcoming flashback movies, check out FlashbackCinemas.com.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Vibe Gallery retrospective: The Photography of Jill Zwicky

Vibe Gallery opens a retrospective: The Photography of Jill Zwicky, from July 19-Aug. 3. The reception on July 30 is from 5-8 p.m. to celebrate Zwicky’s life and work, a photographer who died in 2020. She was a graphic artist who took up photography later in life, focusing on photographing nature. There will be refreshments and live music by David and Reed Fromer at the reception. Come celebrate Zwicky’s life and support Vibe Gallery.

Rivertown Revival

Don’t miss Petaluma’s 11th annual Rivertown Revival, a celebration of the town, river and community. On July 23 and 24, tickets from $5-$40. The family-friendly event includes food, drinks, live music, activities and creative vendors. Bring friends, family, a reusable drinking container and any costume you desire. The festival is a benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River and is dedicated to being a waste-free, low-impact event. Visit the website for additional information.

‘Free to Laugh’ comedy show

Comedian Mikel Nordstrom, is hosting a free comedy show at The Roaring Donkey on July 24 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The show includes performances from several California comedians such as headliner, Matt Gubser. As stated on their website, the Donkey is bringing “the best professional club comedians in the State to Petaluma. This show shouldn’t be free, but we love you. Come party.” Don’t miss a night of laughs and cocktails from their special Moscow Mule menu. Email mikelnordstrom@gmail.com for more information.

Flynn Creek Circus

Flynn Creek Circus presents "Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things” July 28, 7-9 p.m. They combine acrobatics, comedy and awe-inspiring stunts for audiences. The show will feature live music from Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. Additional showings will be July 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., July 30 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and July 31, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. All ages are welcome aside from the 21+ July 30 8 p.m. show. Don’t miss the summer circus at 175 Fairgrounds Dr. in Petaluma.

Jack Gedney, ‘The Private Lives of Public Birds’

Join author, Jack Gedney in conversation about his new book, “The Private Lives of Public Birds,” on July 29 at 7 p.m. Gedney aims to help birdwatchers appreciate the songs, stories, and science behind common birds. He shares his passion in fifteen essays, each focusing on a specific species and its relationship to humans. Don’t miss the free event with local author and UC Berkeley graduate at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfiedsBooks.com.

Wine Country Yarn Hop

Calling all yarn lovers, attend the Wine Country Yarn Hop on July 24 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At various locations including Cast Away Yarn Shop (Santa Rosa), Fiber Circle Studio (Petaluma), Purls of Joy (Healdsburg) and Heidi's Yarn Haven (Ukiah). Attendees can start at any location and pay a $5 admission. The fee is to receive a tote bag, passport and free pattern but is not required for entry. Participants can also enter to win prizes, visit www.winecountryyarnhop.com for more information.