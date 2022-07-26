Out and about in Petaluma

Circus Caballero at the Outlet Mall

Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, the popular Caballero Circus comes to Petaluma for an 11-day run (daily through Aug. 1) at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. The traveling show features classic circus acts from tightrope walkers, clowns and jugglers to acrobats and daredevils on motorcycles defying gravity with breathtaking stunts. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. weekday, with an additional 4:30 p.m. show on Saturdays and a third show on Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information visit CircoCaballero.com.

'Smokey & the Bandit’ at Boulevard Cinemas

'What we’re dealin’ with here is a complete lack of respect for the law.“ That’s probably not Jackie Gleason’s most famous or most oft-repeated line (that’s would be the one having to do with Alice and the Moon, sadly), but it comes close. Boulevard 14 Cinema’s ongoing Flashback Cinema series presents the 1977 comedy classic ”Smokey & the Bandit,“ starring Gleason as a cranky southern sheriff in pursuit of a fast-driving bootlegger (Burt Reynolds), his truck-driving pal (Jerry Reed) and a runaway bride (Sally Fields). The film runs at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and again at those same times on Wednesday, August 3. For the full lineup of upcoming flashback movies, check out FlashbackCinemas.com.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Vibe Gallery retrospective: The Photography of Jill Zwicky

Vibe Gallery opens a retrospective: The Photography of Jill Zwicky, from July 19-Aug. 3. The reception on July 30 is from 5-8 p.m. to celebrate Zwicky’s life and work, a photographer who died in 2020. She was a graphic artist who took up photography later in life, focusing on photographing nature. There will be refreshments and live music by David and Reed Fromer at the reception. Come celebrate Zwicky’s life and support Vibe Gallery.

Flynn Creek Circus

Flynn Creek Circus presents "Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” beginning Thursday, July 28, 7-9 p.m. They combine acrobatics, comedy and awe-inspiring stunts for audiences. The show will feature live music from Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. Additional showings will be Friday, July 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., Saturday, July 30 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. All ages are welcome aside from the 21+ July 30 8 p.m. show. Don’t miss the summer circus at 175 Fairgrounds Dr. in Petaluma.

Jack Gedney, ‘The Private Lives of Public Birds’

Join author, Jack Gedney in conversation about his new book, “The Private Lives of Public Birds,” on July 29 at 7 p.m. Gedney aims to help birdwatchers appreciate the songs, stories, and science behind common birds. He shares his passion in fifteen essays, each focusing on a specific species and its relationship to humans. Don’t miss the free event with local author and UC Berkeley graduate at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfiedsBooks.com.

Petaluma Music Festival

It’s back: Petaluma’s biggest annual music festival will take place once again on Saturday, Aug. 6, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m., music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on four different stages with a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2022’s lineup includes Jackie Green, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Joy & Madness, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.