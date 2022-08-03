Out and About in Petaluma

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Live Music Series in Theatre Square

On Aug. 5, 10 and 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. come listen to live music in the Petaluma Theater District! The event is free and recurring, and weekly schedules can be found on the theater district’s website, theatre-district.com. The Friday, Aug 5. performance is Spike and His Awesome Hotcakes, Wednesday is James Patrick Regan and Friday, Aug. 12 is Timothy O’ Neil. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear live music and bond with the community Wednesday and Friday evenings.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered! Drop your kids off on Aug. 5 from 6-9 p.m. Kids can enjoy games, pizza, and a movie with other local children. The event is for ages 4-12 and includes an age-appropriate movie. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the pals each first Friday of the month. 141 2nd St. Petaluma at the studio. Additional dates Sept. 2 and Oct. 7, 2022. Only $20, email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

East Washington Place: ‘Movies Under the Stars’

The East Washington Place shopping center is hosting a free movie night under the stars showing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13.) The event at 401 Kenilworth Drive in Petaluma is on Friday, Aug. 5 from 8-10 p.m. The movie will start at sundown near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The evening is open to the public and no registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets but no alcohol or glass is allowed. To learn more, visit https://eastwashingtonplace.com/events-and-promotions.

First Saturday River Walk and Talk

The first Saturday every month, Petaluma River Park team members lead a walk and talk around the Petaluma River property. The park is open from sunrise to sunset each day, although the walk brings an opportunity to tour the property, learn about future plans, ask questions, get involved and mingle with community members. On July 2 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Park parking lot. About a mile walk round-trip with the River Park team leaders. Visit Petalumariverpark.org for further information.

Petaluma Music Festival

It’s back: Petaluma’s biggest annual music festival will take place once again on Saturday, Aug. 6, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m., music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on four different stages with a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2022’s lineup includes Jackie Green, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Joy & Madness, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Kaleidoscope Cabaret: ‘Year of the Rooster’

Don’t miss a reading of the play, “Year of the Rooster” directed by Tom Glenn. The event is on Aug. 6 from 7-9 p.m. at the Kaleidoscope Cabaret at 927 Petaluma Blvd. N. The dark comedy is about love and cockfighting. A fast food worker, Gil, digs deep into the business of animal fighting. The reading is free and open to the public but is for mature audiences due to profanity and sexual content. For questions about the event, email kristina@petalumashakespeare.org.