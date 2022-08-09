Subscribe

Out and about in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 9, 2022, 6:56AM

‘Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon’

In the very-near future, a magazine journalist loses her writing gig to an AI program designed to write stories about human interest topics, technological innovations and a lonely gibbon who lives in a wildlife refuge. While editing the AI’s copy about said gibbon, the protagonist of Deborah Yarchun’s hilarious comedy “Atlas the Lonely Gibbon” finds herself battling an array of devices -- from semi-sentient refrigerators and electronic door-locks that sometimes refuse to let her leave to ferns that tweet angrily when they want to be watered and robotic arms what seem to always want a hug. Running weekends August 12- 28 at Spreckels Perofmring Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, this you-don’t-want-to-miss-it world premiere has loads of fun (maybe a little too much fun) with the ways that technology is forcing us to examine who we are and how we relate to machinery, ourselves and each other. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ opens at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, opening on Thursday, Aug. 11, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. The smaller side gallery will feature works by local artists David Duskin and Sean Paul Lorentz. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. Along with the art show, the exhibit includes an assortment of food-themed poetry submitted from around the county and selected by the new Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Carothers Herron. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Live Music Series in Theatre Square

On Aug. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. come listen to live music in the Petaluma Theater District! The event is free and recurring, and weekly schedules can be found on the theater district’s website, theatre-district.com. The Friday, Aug. 12 show is Timothy O’ Neil. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear live music and bond with the community Wednesday and Friday evenings.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Wind to Wine Festival

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers celebrate their upcoming harvest and award-winning releases with the Wind to Wine Festival. On Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m., head to Gambonini Family Ranch on Old Lakeville Rd. #3, to taste their wines. The Pinot Noir will be featured, just in time for National Pinot Noir Day the following week. VIP entry will begin at 1 p.m. and general admission at 2 p.m. Don’t miss wine tasting, food, live music and storytelling. Visit petalumagap.com for more information.

Art Journaling with DeAnne Williamson

Join artist, DeAnne Williamson for an exploration in multi-media art and creative written expression. On Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Rusty Hinges Ranch, 212 Chileno Valley Road in Petaluma. The workshop is located outdoors surrounded by views of the ranch and inspires expressing inner thoughts and emotions. Art supplies, journals, snacks and mimosas are included with the $85 ticket. Don’t miss an opportunity for individual exploration in a supportive group setting. Email Taylor@rustyhingesranch.com with questions.

Afternoon at Nightwing Vineyard

On Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nightwing Vineyard is opening its gates for the first time on the 74 acre property, perched at 1200 feet in the Petaluma Gap AVA. At 500 Morelli Vista Ln. in Petaluma, the event includes live music from The Shots String Band, Mediterranean food, Amy's Wicked Slush, wine and vineyard views. Tickets are priced at $85-$110; members receive a $25 ticket savings. Contact (707) 473-9303 or hospitality@macrostiewinery.com for additional information.

'Superman’ at Boulevard Cinemas

There was a time when superheros were good people, not barely-functioning sociopaths with traumatic backstories and a thirst for violence and revenge. Case in point: 1978’s “Superman: The Movie,” with Christopher Reeve as the ultimate defender of truth and justice, a genuinely good guy who happens to come from another planet, works a day job as a principled journalist and is notably a very fast typist. Oh yes, and he can fly. And Lex Luther (Gene Hackman at his best) doesn’t like him a bit. The film runs at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, and again at those same times on Wednesday, August 17. For the full lineup of upcoming flashback movies, check out FlashbackCinemas.com.

Marin MPA Watch Volunteer Training at Drakes Beach

Want to learn about the importance of Marine Protected Areas? Join the Marin MPA Watch Volunteer Team to get trained on observation and data collection of coastal and marine resource use. On Sunday, Aug 14 from 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. the MPA team will meet at Limantour Beach, parking lot 128, Limantour Road in Inverness to learn about coastal environments. Become a “community scientist” by monitoring data which isn’t possible without volunteers under the current state budget. Register here, email leslie@eacmarin.org or call (415) 663-9312 with questions.

