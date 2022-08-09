Out and about in Petaluma

‘Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon’

In the very-near future, a magazine journalist loses her writing gig to an AI program designed to write stories about human interest topics, technological innovations and a lonely gibbon who lives in a wildlife refuge. While editing the AI’s copy about said gibbon, the protagonist of Deborah Yarchun’s hilarious comedy “Atlas the Lonely Gibbon” finds herself battling an array of devices -- from semi-sentient refrigerators and electronic door-locks that sometimes refuse to let her leave to ferns that tweet angrily when they want to be watered and robotic arms what seem to always want a hug. Running weekends August 12- 28 at Spreckels Perofmring Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, this you-don’t-want-to-miss-it world premiere has loads of fun (maybe a little too much fun) with the ways that technology is forcing us to examine who we are and how we relate to machinery, ourselves and each other. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ opens at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, opening on Thursday, Aug. 11, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. The smaller side gallery will feature works by local artists David Duskin and Sean Paul Lorentz. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. Along with the art show, the exhibit includes an assortment of food-themed poetry submitted from around the county and selected by the new Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Carothers Herron. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Live Music Series in Theatre Square

On Aug. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. come listen to live music in the Petaluma Theater District! The event is free and recurring, and weekly schedules can be found on the theater district’s website, theatre-district.com. The Friday, Aug. 12 show is Timothy O’ Neil. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear live music and bond with the community Wednesday and Friday evenings.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Wind to Wine Festival

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers celebrate their upcoming harvest and award-winning releases with the Wind to Wine Festival. On Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m., head to Gambonini Family Ranch on Old Lakeville Rd. #3, to taste their wines. The Pinot Noir will be featured, just in time for National Pinot Noir Day the following week. VIP entry will begin at 1 p.m. and general admission at 2 p.m. Don’t miss wine tasting, food, live music and storytelling. Visit petalumagap.com for more information.