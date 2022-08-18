Out and About in Petaluma

‘Your Hometown Main Street’

The brand new exhibition at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is titled “Your Hometown Main Street, Petaluma, California” (running through November 27) and as suggested is a trip back in time through various stages of one of Petaluma’s busiest and best-loved thoroughfares, originally Main Street and Third Street (depending), now known together as Petaluma Boulevard. The Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is planning a series of Saturday talks to dig deeper into the history of the former Main Street. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Teresa Saltzman’s topic will be Early Trading Routes. On Sept. 10, Terry Park will discuss Petaluma’s colorful saloons and drinking houses, and on Sept. 24, John Sheehy (a frequent contributor to the Argus-Courier) will present a virtual Zoom presentation titled Establishments of Early Businesses and Immigrants. Then, Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer (Petaluma’s Past, running the first Friday of the month in the Argus) will join some guests on October 22 to discuss The Great Mill and Downtown Revitalizations, and the lecture series will conclude on Nov. 12 with author George Baur presenting a reading from his book “Third Street.” The museum is at 20 Fourth St. Visit the website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Community Wellness Event

Feeling the need to take your health even more seriously? On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., take a walk at Shollenberger Park where an alliance of local health practitioners invite you to gather and “get your health on.” Meet engaged wellness providers from the Petaluma Dental Group and Luminary Education Center, and many others, offering free wellness support to the Petaluma community. For more information visit GYWOPetaluma.com.

‘Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon’

In the very-near future, a magazine journalist loses her writing gig to an AI program designed to write stories about human interest topics, technological innovations and a lonely gibbon who lives in a wildlife refuge. While editing the AI’s copy about said gibbon, the protagonist of Deborah Yarchun’s hilarious comedy “Atlas the Lonely Gibbon” finds herself battling an array of devices -- from semi-sentient refrigerators and electronic door-locks that sometimes refuse to let her leave to ferns that tweet angrily when they want to be watered and robotic arms what seem to always want a hug. Running weekends August 12- 28 at Spreckels Perofmring Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, this you-don’t-want-to-miss-it world premiere has loads of fun (maybe a little too much fun) with the ways that technology is forcing us to examine who we are and how we relate to machinery, ourselves and each other. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ opens at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Live Music Series in Theatre Square

From 5-7:30 p.m., come listen to live music in the Petaluma Theater District! The event is free and recurring. Catch Amy Obenski on Friday, Aug. 19. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear live music and bond with the community Wednesday and Friday evenings. weekly schedules can be found on the theater district’s website, theatre-district.com.

Bounty Farm Stand

Bounty Farm Stand is open for the season, every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Offering sliding-scale pricing for CalFresh and limited income folks. EBT and credit cards are accepted. Come support local agriculture and enjoy farm fresh goodies. Hosted at the Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave, Petaluma. Email education@petalumabounty.org, call (707) 364-4866 or visit their website for additional information.