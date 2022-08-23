Out and About in Petaluma

Zoppé Italian Family Circus

When you step into the 500-seat big top of the 180-year-old Zoppé Family Circus, it’s like stepping back in time. This is pure, awe-inspiring circus, as the family has been dazzling audiences with for nearly 18 decades, ever since 1842. You’ll see acrobatic feats, high wire daredevilry, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, classic clowning and gravity-defying juggling. THe big top is up at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, where the circus begins on Friday, Aug. 26 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For show times and tickets visit Zoppe.net.

‘Your Hometown Main Street’

The brand new exhibition at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is titled “Your Hometown Main Street, Petaluma, California” (running through Nov. 27) and as suggested is a trip back in time through various stages of one of Petaluma’s busiest and best-loved thoroughfares, originally Main Street and Third Street (depending), now known together as Petaluma Boulevard. The Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is planning a series of Saturday talks to dig deeper into the history of the former Main Street. On Sept. 10, Terry Park will discuss Petaluma’s colorful saloons and drinking houses, and on Sept. 24, John Sheehy (a frequent contributor to the Argus-Courier) will present a virtual Zoom presentation titled Establishments of Early Businesses and Immigrants. Then, Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer (Petaluma’s Past, running the first Friday of the month in the Argus) will join some guests on Oct. 22 to discuss The Great Mill and Downtown Revitalizations, and the lecture series will conclude Nov. 12 with author George Baur presenting a reading from his book “Third Street.” The museum is at 20 Fourth St. Visit the website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon’

In the very-near future, a magazine journalist loses her writing gig to an AI program designed to write stories about human interest topics, technological innovations and a lonely gibbon who lives in a wildlife refuge. While editing the AI’s copy about said gibbon, the protagonist of Deborah Yarchun’s hilarious comedy “Atlas the Lonely Gibbon” finds herself battling an array of devices -- from semi-sentient refrigerators and electronic door-locks that sometimes refuse to let her leave to ferns that tweet angrily when they want to be watered and robotic arms what seem to always want a hug. Running weekends through Aug. 28 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, this you-don’t-want-to-miss-it world premiere has loads of fun (maybe a little too much fun) with the ways that technology is forcing us to examine who we are and how we relate to machinery, ourselves and each other. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Live Music Series in Theatre Square

From 5-7:30 p.m., come listen to live music in the Petaluma Theater District! The event is free and recurring. Catch Josh Yenne on Aug. 24 and Steve Pile on Aug. 26. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear live music and bond with the community Wednesday and Friday evenings. Weekly schedules can be found on the theater district’s website, theatre-district.com.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

Petaluma Bounty’s annual Plant Sale

Petaluma Bounty farm is having its third annual plant sale on Sept. 11 at 55 Shasta Ave. in Petaluma. Customers must sign up for a shopping time slot prior to the sale, sign-ups open Sept. 2 on its website, petalumabounty.org. Plants start at $3 and Bounty Farm accepts EBT cards, cash, and credit for payment. Thanks to its sponsors, Petaluma Bounty will be offering a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20, for anyone purchasing its edible plants with CalFresh (EBT). 9-11 a.m. is reserved for qualified customers, including immunocompromised folks, those with disabilities and individuals paying with EBT.

Friends of the Library book sale

Friends of the Petaluma Library invites you to support the library by shopping at a book sale on Aug. 24-27. On Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m., a members preview sale will be held for Friends of the Petaluma Library and memberships are available at the door. On Aug. 25 and 26, a general and children’s book sale will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Aug. 27, a half price “deal day” sale will be held from 10 a.m.-2:50 p.m. and a bag sale with $4 bags and 3 for $10 will be held from 3-5 p.m. New books will be added daily through Friday.

‘American Graffiti’ at Boulevard Cinemas

Boulevard Cinemas presents Petaluma’s own “American Graffiti” for Flashback Cinema. Don’t miss this classic movie, filmed in Petaluma in 1973. Join Harrison Ford back in time. “Where were you in ‘62?” Showing Aug. 28 and 31 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 200 C St. in Petaluma.