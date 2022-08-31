Out and About in Petaluma

Zoppé Italian Family Circus

When you step into the 500-seat big top of the 180-year-old Zoppé Family Circus, it’s like stepping back in time. This is pure, awe-inspiring circus, as the family has been dazzling audiences with for nearly 18 decades, ever since 1842. You’ll see acrobatic feats, high wire daredevilry, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, classic clowning and gravity-defying juggling. The big top is up at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, where the circus began Aug. 26 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For show times and tickets visit Zoppe.net.

‘Your Hometown Main Street’

The brand new exhibition at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is titled “Your Hometown Main Street, Petaluma, California” (running through Nov. 27) and as suggested is a trip back in time through various stages of one of Petaluma’s busiest and best-loved thoroughfares, originally Main Street and Third Street (depending), now known together as Petaluma Boulevard. The Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is planning a series of Saturday talks to dig deeper into the history of the former Main Street. On Sept. 10, Terry Park will discuss Petaluma’s colorful saloons and drinking houses, and on Sept. 24, John Sheehy (a frequent contributor to the Argus-Courier) will present a virtual Zoom presentation titled Establishments of Early Businesses and Immigrants. Then, Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer (Petaluma’s Past, running the first Friday of the month in the Argus) will join some guests on Oct. 22 to discuss The Great Mill and Downtown Revitalizations, and the lecture series will conclude Nov. 12 with author George Baur presenting a reading from his book “Third Street.” The museum is at 20 Fourth St. Visit the website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Calling all college students! Are you looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night? Buffalo Billiards pool hall is hosting a night of pool or table tennis with discounted food and drinks for students. $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers and $5 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads. Thursdays from 4 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Michael Bombace with questions, bombace@buffalo-billiards.com, 707-585-8992.

First Friday bike ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride at Walnut Park, 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP, just show up at the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly and socially distanced event. Support the Petaluma city goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com

First Saturday River Walk and Talk

The first Saturday every month, Petaluma River Park team members lead a walk and talk around the Petaluma River property. The park is open from sunrise to sunset each day, although the walk brings an opportunity to tour the property, learn about future plans, ask questions, get involved and mingle with community members. On Sept. 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Park parking lot. About a mile walk round-trip with the River Park team leaders. Visit Petalumariverpark.org for further information.

Petaluma Bounty’s annual Plant Sale

Petaluma Bounty farm is having its third annual plant sale on Sept. 11 at 55 Shasta Ave. in Petaluma. Customers must sign up for a shopping time slot prior to the sale, sign-ups open Sept. 2 on its website, petalumabounty.org. Plants start at $3 and Bounty Farm accepts EBT cards, cash, and credit for payment. Thanks to its sponsors, Petaluma Bounty will be offering a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20, for anyone purchasing its edible plants with CalFresh (EBT). 9-11 a.m. is reserved for qualified customers, including immunocompromised folks, those with disabilities and individuals paying with EBT.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Cinnabar Theater opens its 50 year anniversary season with musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Under leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, the comedy runs Sept. 9-25. The story follows six pre-teens as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. With relatable stories about puberty and home-life, this comedy with audience involvement and musical numbers is a must-see! The show contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences, contact admin@cinnabartheater.org with any questions.