Out and About in Petaluma

‘Your Hometown Main Street’

The current exhibition at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is titled “Your Hometown Main Street, Petaluma, California” (running through Nov. 27). As suggested it is a trip back in time through various stages of one of Petaluma’s busiest and best-loved thoroughfares, originally Main Street and Third Street (depending), now known together as Petaluma Boulevard. The Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is planning a series of Saturday talks to dig deeper into the history of the former Main Street. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Terry Park will discuss Petaluma’s colorful saloons and drinking houses, and on Saturday, Sept. 24, John Sheehy (a frequent contributor to the Argus-Courier) will present a virtual Zoom presentation titled “Establishments of Early Businesses and Immigrants.” Then, Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer (“Petaluma’s Past,” running the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier) will join some guests on Oct. 22 to discuss “The Great Mill and Downtown Revitalizations.” The lecture series will conclude Nov. 12 with author George Baur presenting a reading from his book “Third Street.” The museum is at 20 Fourth St. Visit the website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Agri-CULTURED’ at Arts Center

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Integrative Yoga Classes

Looking to open your mind, body and spirit? Integrative yoga for health and wellness is back with Jean Grant-Sutton. She uses a therapeutic and healing approach to address physiological, emotional and spiritual pain. Join the recurring in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cram Hall, 530 C St. Petaluma. Additional information on the Aqus Café website or jeansintegrativeyogatherapy.com.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Cinnabar Theater opens its 50 year anniversary season with musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Under leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings, the comedy runs Sept. 9-25. The story follows six pre-teens as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. With relatable stories about puberty and home-life, this comedy with audience involvement and musical numbers is a must-see! The show contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘The Music Man’

One of the most beloved musicals of all time returns to Sonoma County at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Sept. 9 - Oct. 2. Directed by Michael Ross, it’s the story of a charming but not-too-honest band equipment salesman who meets his match when he encounters the smart-as-a-whip librarian in the town he intends to swindle. Tickets and information at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The Future of the Fairgrounds

Join the community on Sep. 10 between 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. for a workshop at the Petaluma library. Stop by to talk with City Staff, Friends of the Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Site Experts, and more! The workshop addresses the future of the fairgrounds, discussing the property’s current state and next steps in the process. The event provides a space for the ongoing engagement among community members, ensuring voices are heard. It will include a raffle for Shop Petaluma gift cards, activities and free fairground tours. Spanish translation will be provided. Visit www.cityofpetaluma.org/fairgrounds for more information.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley announce the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival. On Sep. 10 from 1-5 p.m., community members can enjoy craft beer from local breweries, delicious food from local food vendors and live music from Randy and the Special Agents and Petaluma Pete. The goal of this event is to support the Petaluma River and North Bay craft beers, and encourage support of non-profit activities. All profits will go back into the community. Visit http://petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org/ for more information.

Petaluma Bounty’s annual Plant Sale

Petaluma Bounty farm is having its third annual plant sale on Sept. 11 at 55 Shasta Ave. in Petaluma. Customers must sign up for a shopping time slot prior to the sale online at https://www.petalumabounty.org/. Plants start at $3 and Bounty Farm accepts EBT cards, cash, and credit for payment. Thanks to its sponsors, Petaluma Bounty will be offering a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20, for anyone purchasing its edible plants with CalFresh (EBT). 9-11 a.m. is reserved for qualified customers, including immunocompromised folks, those with disabilities and individuals paying with EBT.

KPCA Radio: Rivertown Poets with Sande Anfang

Join KPCA, Petaluma Community Radio station with host, Sande Anfang and Rivertown Poets on Sep. 11, 4-5 p.m. at Aqus Café. The recurring Sunday poetry readings bring local and regional poetry writers together to share their work. In future episodes, KPCA 103.3 FM will host conversations with poets to discuss their writing. Come listen, mingle and learn about the art of poetry writing or tune into the radio station. 189 H St, Petaluma. Call Aqus Café at (707) 778-6060 for additional information.