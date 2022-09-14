Out and About in Petaluma

Juggling at Wickersham Park

“There are a surprising number of jugglers in Petaluma,” says John Crowley of Aqus Cafe, which is hosting another day of juggling in the park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 12 - 2 p.m. at WIckersham Park, 500 4th Street. Says Crowley, “Come learn to juggle, come practice your juggling, come help someone to learn.”

Transcendence Gala

For Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company, the season ends this weekend with the final three performances of its annual Gala, an evening of soaring song-and-dance performances with one showstopper after another. As directed and choreographed by Chip Abbott, a stellar 11-member cast and a magnificent 8-piece band take the stage within the gorgeous roofless ruins of Broadway musicals, beloved movies and several decades of pop charts. Highlights include a stripped down “The Man Who Got Away,” with one singer and one dancer each interpreting the heart-breaking ballad in overlapping and divergent ways, a quartet of men singing a medley of Four Seasons songs that quickly transforms into something entirely different, and Executive Director Brad Surosky’s emotional performance of “Fathers and Sons” from the musical “Working.” In the second act, there’s a string of exceptionally well-sung and well-staged stunners: “Dancing in the Dark” (from the musical “Fosse”), “It All Fades Away” (“The Bridges of Madison County”), “Show Off” (“The Drowsy Chaperone”), “Shallow” (“A Star is Born”) and “I See Stars” (“Mean Girls“), the latter of which is so cleverly and powerfully presented it seems designed to make an audience leap to their feet at the end. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 -18, 7:30 p.m. (gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m.). Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen. $25 to $165 (VIP). Bestnightever.org or box office at 877-424-1414.

Fam Skate Jam at Petaluma Jr. High

The organizer of the popular Girls United Camp is throwing a Fam Skate Jam this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Petaluma Jr. High, from 3-6 p.m. There will be music, raffle prizes, art and of course, lots of skating for the whole family.

‘Agri-CULTURED’

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Community Tasting at Hotel Petaluma

In celebration of the Petaluma Arts Center’s food-themed “Agri-CULTURED” show mentioned above, there will be a special “Community Tasting” event on Saturday, Sept. 24 in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky Street, from 5-7 p.m. This show-culminating gathering will showcase local food products and the artisans who create them. Featured producers will include Joe Matos Cheese Factory, Maison Porcella, Sonoma Spice Queen, Lala's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstead, Kiss the Flower Honey, Ronda's Fine Foods and Sedition Brews. $20 PAC members; $25 non-members. Eventbrite.com/e/community-tasting-tickets-399637946857.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Cinnabar Theater opens its 50 year anniversary season with musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Under leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings, the comedy runs Sept. 9-25. The story follows six pre-teens as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. With relatable stories about puberty and home-life, this comedy with audience involvement and musical numbers is a must-see! The show contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘The Music Man’

One of the most beloved musicals of all time returns to Sonoma County at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Sept. 9 - Oct. 2. Directed by Michael Ross, it’s the story of a charming but not-too-honest band equipment salesman who meets his match when he encounters the smart-as-a-whip librarian in the town he intends to swindle. Tickets and information at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The RiverArt Project

Local artists help to launch Petaluma River’s floating watercraft rentals through the RiverArt Project. The fundraiser is on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at The Water Shed, 429 1st St. Petaluma’s incoming activity and boat rental center, The Floathouse, will be located downtown on the Petaluma River at The Turning Basin. The exhibit (running Sunday, Sept. 18 to Oct. 18) contains 25 paintings, photographs, and sculptures donated by local artists. The art will be displayed in the windows of 120 Kentucky Street. All pieces are for sale and were inspired by the Petaluma River. Visit www.thefloathousepetaluma.org for more information.