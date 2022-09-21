Out and About in Petaluma

‘Agri-CULTURED’ ends

The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating various visual or philosophical aspects of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Community Tasting at Hotel Petaluma

In celebration of the Petaluma Arts Center’s food-themed “Agri-CULTURED” show mentioned above, there will be a special “Community Tasting” event on Saturday, Sept. 24 in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky Street, from 5-7 p.m. This show-culminating gathering will showcase local food products and the artisans who create them. Featured producers will include Joe Matos Cheese Factory, Maison Porcella, Sonoma Spice Queen, Lala's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstead, Kiss the Flower Honey, Ronda's Fine Foods and Sedition Brews. $20 PAC members; $25 non-members. Eventbrite.com/e/community-tasting-tickets-399637946857.

Artist Bill Kane’s ‘Light Bodies’

Petaluma’s IceHouse Gallery, 405 East. D St., is opening a show of spectacular large-scale works by artist Bill Kane, whose mixed media pieces and photographs are on display in some of the most prestigious museums in the world. Titled “Light Bodies,“ the show features a series of colorful abstracts, somewhat resembling Tibetan scrolls, each one and assemblage of scanned images, blurred, enhanced and stretched to seven-feet tall. Described as ”meditative kinetic artworks, which morph from one image to another depending on the angle of viewing,“ the pieces have been installed against plain white walls in a way that suggests visitors are in a chapel or other sacred space. After an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the show will run through October 28.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Cinnabar Theater opens its 50 year anniversary season with musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Under leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings, the comedy runs Sept. 9-25. The story follows six pre-teens as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. With relatable stories about puberty and home-life, this comedy with audience involvement and musical numbers is a must-see! The show contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘The Music Man’

One of the most beloved musicals of all time returns to Sonoma County at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, running through Oct. 2. It’s the story of a charming but not-too-honest band equipment salesman who meets his match in the smart-as-a-whip librarian in the town he intends to swindle. Tickets/info at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The RiverArt Project

Local artists help to launch Petaluma River’s floating watercraft rentals through the RiverArt Project. Petaluma’s incoming activity and boat rental center, The Floathouse, will be located downtown on the Petaluma River at The Turning Basin. The exhibit (running Sunday, Sept. 18 to Oct. 18) contains 25 paintings, photographs, and sculptures donated by local artists. The art will be displayed in the windows of 120 Kentucky Street. All pieces are for sale and were inspired by the Petaluma River. Visit www.thefloathousepetaluma.org for more information.

Rivertown Hoops

A fundraiser for non-profit organizations, Rivertown Hoops, is on Sept. 24 Petaluma Junior High School, expecting at least 88 basketball teams. Due to the city’s 2019 vote to cancel firework sales by community-based non-profits, these organizations are experiencing a loss in fundraising. The event launched by Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC), is based on one in Spokane, WA, called “HoopFest.” All participating non-profits will receive a portion of the funds. Sponsors, volunteers, food vendors and court monitors are invited to join the event. Contact PPSC at https://petalumapeople.org/ or 707-765-8488.

Emergency Preparedness Fair

The Boy Scouts of America are hosting the 10th annual Petaluma Community Emergency Preparedness Fair. On Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Walnut Park, join the BSA Troop 9, Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma Fire Department and the Petaluma Mayor’s office in a afternoon of safety. First aid and emergency survival kits will be free for the first 100 families, hands-on demonstrations of CPR, first aid, emergency survival camping and Dutch Oven cooking. All scouts in the REC are welcome to attend and work on Merit Badge/rank requirements. A bake sale, Sno Cones and a BBQ lunch will be available as well. Contact John W. Schempf, Scoutmaster BSA Troop 9 with questions, (707) 481-9766, john.w.schempf@gmail.com.