Out and About in Petaluma

Art/Life at The Idea Lounge

Jacob Yarrow, director of the Green Music Center, will deliver a short talk answering the question, “Can Perfomances Change the World?” and Shannon Kremer, General Manager of Hotel Petaluma will explore the topic “Hospitality Goes Both Ways” as the Idea Lounge continues on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. (with drinks and conversation at 6:30 p.m.). Following each guest’s presentation, the audience will ask questions as they find unique ways to tie the two topics together. Presented by the Petaluma Arts Center, the monthly event takes place at Barber Lee Spirits, 120 Washington St. Tickets are $12-$15. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Brian Murphy and Brad Mangin’s “28”

Buster Posey’s brilliant Baseball career has now been captured in book form by two journalists who followed the Giants’ now-retired catcher’s professional life from beginning to end. In the newly released “28: A Photographic Tribute to Buster Posey,” sports photographer Brad Mangin teams up with KNBR-AM morning co-host Brian Murphy to tell the story in words and pictures. The two will be talking about the book at Copperfield’s in Petaluma on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. Masks required for in-store events. Registration to reserve a seat is strongly suggested. Copperfield’sBooks.com.

Petaluma Amazing Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

As of Friday Sept. 23, the Amazing Corn Maze is back, with a brand new labyrinthian brain-puzzler carved into towering stalks of corn. The sprawling pumpkin patch is back, too, along with an array of other activities for the whole family. The maze features daytime and nighttime hours. Daytime access is Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: 5 years and under free, 6 years and over $8. Night time access is Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Cost: $12, and entry closes at 9:30 p.m. 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma.

Community Health Fair

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-4 p.m., Petaluma Blacks for Community Development is partnering with the Petaluma Health Center to provide a free health fair to the community. Many local health providers will offer resources and information about health and wellness issues. There will be COVID-19 testing, prizes, games and more. The health fair will be located in the parking lot of the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. This event is open to the public.

Artist Bill Kane’s ‘Light Bodies’

Petaluma’s IceHouse Gallery, 405 East. D St., is opening a show of spectacular large-scale works by artist Bill Kane, whose mixed media pieces and photographs are on display in some of the most prestigious museums in the world. Titled “Light Bodies,“ the show features a series of colorful abstracts, somewhat resembling Tibetan scrolls, each one and assemblage of scanned images, blurred, enhanced and stretched to seven-feet tall. Described as ”meditative kinetic artworks, which morph from one image to another depending on the angle of viewing,“ the pieces have been installed against plain white walls in a way that suggests visitors are in a chapel or other sacred space. The show will run through October 28.

‘The Music Man’

One of the most beloved musicals of all time returns to Sonoma County at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, running through Oct. 2. It’s the story of a charming but not-too-honest band equipment salesman who meets his match in the smart-as-a-whip librarian in the town he intends to swindle. Tickets/info at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The RiverArt Project

Local artists help to launch Petaluma River’s floating watercraft rentals through the RiverArt Project. Petaluma’s incoming activity and boat rental center, The Floathouse, will be located downtown on the Petaluma River at The Turning Basin. The exhibit (running through Oct. 18) contains 25 paintings, photographs, and sculptures donated by local artists. The art will be displayed in the windows of 120 Kentucky Street. All pieces are for sale and were inspired by the Petaluma River. Visit www.thefloathousepetaluma.org for more information.

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch

The Mickelson Pumpkin Patch is open for the season! Open Mondays-Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Located just past the Marin-Sonoma county line off Highway 101, 5495 Redwood Hwy South, Petaluma. The patch offers a variety of pumpkins, squash, and gourds. They also have activities for friends and family such as a hay maze and pyramid, tractor rides, paintball gallery, apple cannon, and more. Mickelson’s also has food vendors and craft beer. MickelsonPumpkinPatch.com.

Sonoma County Art Trails

Sonoma County Art Trails celebrates its 37th annual tour this year, with more dates this weekend on Oct. 1 and 2. 116 local artists from Healdsburg to Petaluma and Sonoma to the Coast welcome visitors into their studios. Showing paintings, prints, drawings, mixed media art, jewelry, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, glass, and woodworking that make represent the art of Sonoma County. Visitors can plan their tours using the full-color Collector’s Guide, free and available online at https://www.sonomacountyarttrails.org/ or in print, which can be picked up at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol.

‘Monos’ at SRJC

As part of its popular weekly cinema series, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents Alejandro Landes’ 2019, Colombian drama “Monos.” Winner of the World Cinema Jury Prize at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, the riveting film follows the inner conflicts and clashes of a small group of young rebel soldiers who are holding an American hostage. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The film begins at 7 p.m., and will be preceded by an entertaining lecture/introduction at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Shawn Langwell’s ‘Ten seconds of Boldness’

After 30 years in media sales business, Petaluma author Shawn Langwell hit a devastating sales slump. Fearing he’s lose his job, he grabbed a Post-it and a Sharpie, wrote the words “Ten seconds of Boldness,” and stuck the note by his phone. The life-changing course-direction that followed has now resulted in the book “Ten Seconds of Boldness,” which Langwell will be discussing at Copperfield’s Books on Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Langwell is a past president of the California Writers Club (CWC), Redwood Writers, and Toastmasters of Petaluma, and is the author of the memoir “Beyond Recovery: A Journey of Grace, Love, and Forgiveness.” Masks required for in-store events. Registration to reserve a seat is strongly suggested. Copperfield’sBooks.com.

‘Misery’

“I’m your Number One fan.” If that line gives you the shivers (in a good way), you’ll want to mark your calendar, because starting on Friday, Oct. 14, Cinnabar Theater presents a riveting stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” about a reclusive romantic fiction obsessive Annie Wilkes (Mary Gannon Graham) who holds her favorite author (Edward McCloud) hostage in her remote mountain cabin. Directed by Tim Kniffin, the twisty-turny thriller runs through October 30, so consider it a trick ... and a treat. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. CinnabarTheater.org.