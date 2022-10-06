Out and about in Petaluma

Petaluma Amazing Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

The Amazing Corn Maze is back, with a brand new labyrinthian brain-puzzler carved into towering stalks of corn. The sprawling pumpkin patch is back, too, along with an array of other activities for the whole family. The maze features daytime and nighttime hours. Daytime access is Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: 5 years and under free, 6 years and over $8. Night time access is Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Cost: $12, and entry closes at 9:30 p.m. 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma.

First Friday bike ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride at Walnut Park, 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP, just show up at the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly and socially distanced event. Support the Petaluma city goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com

Petaluma Community Wellness Festival

On Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., join the community in an event for cultivating health and wellness at Grand Central Petaluma. A full day of speakers, classes, sound healers, musicians, vendors, and local food and drink. Local bike shops will be on site for repairs and electric bike conversions. Cool Petaluma will be stamping shirts and chair and table massages will be available for an additional fee. Ticket includes access to a documentary screening at 7 p.m. and can be purchased at EventBrite.com.

Petaluma Candidates Forum on Climate

On Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m., the Aqus Community Foundation is hosting a Zoom forum focused on priorities in the City’s Climate Emergency Framework. Before voting on Nov. 8, community members can learn more about where Petaluma mayoral and city council candidates stand on climate crisis and environmental issues. Join the two-part forum: the mayoral candidates’ forum, 6-6:50 p.m., the city council candidates’ forum 7-8 p.m. and a 10 minute break at 6:50 p.m. RSVP at Aqus.com to receive the Zoom link.

Adam Silvera and Nina Lacour at Copperfield’s

Join author Adam Silvera at Copperfield’s Bookstore in Petaluma on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Silvera will be joined in conversation with bestselling author Nina Lacour, who will talk with Silvera about his new book, “The First to Die at the End.” It’s a prequel to the #1 New York Times bestselling story, “They Both Die at the End,” where two strangers spend a life-changing day together following a “Death-Cast” prediction revealing when individuals will die. Don’t miss the free event at 140 Kentucky St. in Petaluma. Masks required.

A series on the work of Meredith Gran

Join fans of Meredith Gran on Oct. 11 and 18 in conversation about her PC game, “Perfect Tides” and her graphic novel series, “Octopus Pie.” Gran’s work covers American womanhood from adolescence through late 20s and 30s. The virtual sessions will address intersectionality through the discussion of Gran's work. The first 8 to register will receive a free Steam key for “Perfect Tides” as well free copies of volumes 2 and 3 of “Octopus Pie.” At the last session on October 18th, Meredith Gran will join for a live Q&A. Register at Events.sonomalibrary.org.

Artist Bill Kane’s ‘Light Bodies’

Petaluma’s IceHouse Gallery, 405 East. D St., is opening a show of spectacular large-scale works by artist Bill Kane, whose mixed media pieces and photographs are on display in some of the most prestigious museums in the world. Titled “Light Bodies,“ the show features a series of colorful abstracts, somewhat resembling Tibetan scrolls, each one and assemblage of scanned images, blurred, enhanced and stretched to seven-feet tall. Described as ”meditative kinetic artworks, which morph from one image to another depending on the angle of viewing,“ the pieces have been installed against plain white walls in a way that suggests visitors are in a chapel or other sacred space. The show will run through October 28.

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch

The Mickelson Pumpkin Patch is open for the season! Open Mondays-Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Located just past the Marin-Sonoma county line off Highway 101, 5495 Redwood Hwy South, Petaluma. The patch offers a variety of pumpkins, squash, and gourds. They also have activities for friends and family such as a hay maze and pyramid, tractor rides, paintball gallery, apple cannon, and more. Mickelson’s also has food vendors and craft beer. MickelsonPumpkinPatch.com.