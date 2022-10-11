Petaluma Amazing Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

The Amazing Corn Maze is back, with a brand new labyrinthian brain-puzzler carved into towering stalks of corn. The sprawling pumpkin patch is back, too, along with an array of other activities for the whole family. The maze features daytime and nighttime hours. Daytime access is Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: 5 years and under free, 6 years and over $8. Night time access is Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Cost: $12, and entry closes at 9:30 p.m. 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma.

‘The Moors’ at Main Stage West

Petaluma director James Pelican’s production of “The Moors” by playwright Jen Silverman, runs through Oct. 23 at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. The director uses his clowning background to direct in a unique way, encouraging actors to express themselves fearlessly. The dark (sometimes very dark) comedy follows two sisters living in a strange old house on the bleak English Moors, highlighting notes of the Brontë sisters and the works of Louisa May Alcott, with mysteries, romance, power dynamics, absurd humor and the constant ever-hovering possibility of murder in the air. Oh right. There’s also a dog and a moorhen. Don’t miss the show at 104 N Main St, in Sebastopol, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20-$32 at MainStageWest.com.

‘Misery’

“I’m your Number One fan.” If that line gives you the shivers (in a good way), you’ll want to mark your calendar, because starting on Friday, Oct. 14, Cinnabar Theater presents a riveting stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” about a reclusive romantic fiction obsessive Annie Wilkes (Mary Gannon Graham) who holds her favorite author (Edward McCloud) hostage in her remote mountain cabin. Directed by Tim Kniffin, the twisty-turny thriller runs through October 30, so consider it a trick ... and a treat. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘Polar Bears’

In preparation for his October 25 appearance at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City, Petaluma playwright/performer (and Argus-Courier Community Editor) David Templeton will be warming up with a few Sonoma County presentations of his NYC-bound solo show “Polar Bears.” The Petaluma show is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. (with reception at 6:30 p.m.) at Artaluma, 145 Keller St.. Written and performed by Templeton, this hilarious, heart-warming and heart-breaking show tells the story of a young father, eager for his kids to believe in Santa longer than he did, who becomes increasingly obsessed with all the details of the perfect Christmas experience. Tickets ($25-$30) support costs of taking the show to New York. Presented in Petaluma by West Side Stories. Reserve space at WestSideStoriespetaluma.com.

Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen at Copperfield's

Join author Mac Barnett for a fun afternoon with illustrator Jon Klassen as they celebrate their new book, “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.” Mac Barnett is a New York Times bestselling author of many picture books and Jon Klassen is an animator and Governor General's Award-winning creator of children's books. The creative duo will be at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Masks required to attend. Registration can be found at Copperfieldsbooks.com..

‘Belonging: Asian and Pacific Islander Immigrant Stories in California’

A discussion and viewing of the film series which lifts the voices of Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants living in California, will take place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Oct. 15. After the film, attendees will meet award-winning Petaluma journalist and filmmaker Lina Hoshino and those featured in the film. The film was funded by the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Legacy Fund Grant and the Sonoma County JACL and the event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Library. The event is from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. For more information and registration visit EventBrite.com.

Movie Nights: ‘Grease 2’

East Washington Place hosts a screening of “Grease 2” for Movies Under the Stars on Saturday, Oct. 15. The movie night is free to the public and requires no pre-registration, seating begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at sundown. Attendees will receive a free popcorn and snack bag, lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged but no alcohol or glass is allowed.

Clo Cow Half Marathon

Join Clo and the community for the 10th running of the Clo Cow Half Marathon, 10K, 5K from 7:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 in Petaluma. The run is sponsored by Clover Sonoma and features different distances based on difficulty levels. Following the race there will be a celebration with Clover chocolate milk, cowbell finisher medals, local vendors and a meet-and-greet opportunity with Clo. Register at https://www.clocowhalf.com/registration.

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch

The Mickelson Pumpkin Patch is open for the season! Open Mondays-Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Located just past the Marin-Sonoma county line off Highway 101, 5495 Redwood Hwy South, Petaluma. The patch offers a variety of pumpkins, squash, and gourds. They also have activities for friends and family such as a hay maze and pyramid, tractor rides, paintball gallery, apple cannon, and more. Mickelson’s also has food vendors and craft beer. MickelsonPumpkinPatch.com.

Petaluma Jugglers

On Sunday, Oct. 16 from 12-1:30 p.m, the community is invited to Wickersham Park in Petaluma to learn to juggle, practice your juggling skills and help someone else learn to juggle. Come join in on the fun at 500 4th Street in Petaluma.