Andrew Duhon benefit concert

New Orleans singer/songwriter and recording artist, Andrew Duhon, is performing Friday, Oct. 21 from 7:30-9 p.m. in a benefit concert. The show is a benefit for Kingsley House, a non-profit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company’s mission is to educate children, strengthen families and build community by addressing their needs and providing support. The event will be held at Hermann Son’s Hall, 860 Western Ave in Petaluma. Violinist and vocalist, Tim Snider will open for Duhon, tickets cost $70 and can be purchased at kingsleyhouse.org. Refreshments will be served along with fresh-baked, hand-crafted pastries by Dr. Eric and Barb.

Michael Zagaris and Chris Gruener at Copperfield’s

Join author, Michael Zagaris in conversation with Chris Gruener at Copperfield's Bookstore in Petaluma on Friday, Oct. 21. A celebration of Zagaris’s new book, “Field of Play: 60 Years of NFL Photography” and will be followed with a Q&A and book signing. Zagaris brought his camera behind the scenes of the NFL, 42 Super Bowls, 49 seasons as team photographer for the San Francisco 49ers, and had a behind-the-scenes passport to the rest of the NFL. Don’t miss the free event at 7 p.m. at 140 Kentucky St. Petaluma, masks required.

Movies in the Park: ‘Hocus Pocus’

Petaluma Park and Recreation presents Movies in the Park 2022 with “Hocus Pocus” at Lucchesi Park. On Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-9 p.m., bring family and friends to enjoy this Halloween classic. All Movies in the Park are free, and food and drink vendors will be at the event. Don’t miss the Halloween fun at 320 North McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma.

Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod at Copperfield’s

Copperfield’s Bookstore in Petaluma welcomes Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod for a storytelling event in celebration of their new book, “How to Eat a Book” on Oct. 22. The free event requires masks and begins at 2 p.m. With hints of Shel Silverstein, “How to Eat a Book” is a modern celebration of books with pen-and-ink cutout art photographed in a three-dimensional stage diorama. Three children are eaten, one-by-one by their books! The authors are children's bookmakers who live with their five kids in Mendocino, California. Don’t miss the storytelling at 140 Kentucky St. in Petaluma.

Annual Cemetery Tour

The Petalumans of Yesteryear present their Annual Cemetery Walk on Oct 22 at 10:30 a.m. Discover and learn of the grave sites of Petalumans of Yesteryear as they lead attendees through lifetime stories, history and historical graves. Tickets are $15 for members and students and $20 for general admission. The tour is at Cypress Hill Cemetery, 430 Magnolia Ave in Petaluma and begins in the parking lot. Contact the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum at 707-778-4398. Visit the Petaluma Musueum’s website, petalumamuseum.com for additional information.

‘The Moors’ at Main Stage West

Petaluma director James Pelican’s production of “The Moors” by playwright Jen Silverman, runs through Oct. 23 at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. The director uses his clowning background to direct in a unique way, encouraging actors to express themselves fearlessly. The dark (sometimes very dark) comedy follows two sisters living in a strange old house on the bleak English Moors, highlighting notes of the Brontë sisters and the works of Louisa May Alcott, with mysteries, romance, power dynamics, absurd humor and the constant ever-hovering possibility of murder in the air. Oh right. There’s also a dog and a moorhen. Don’t miss the show at 104 N Main St, in Sebastopol, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20-$32 at MainStageWest.com.

Sunset Fandango

Friends of the Petaluma River (FOTPR) is hosting its 14th annual Fandango at the Barn fundraiser on Oct. 23. Join in for an evening of live music by Van Goat, Games, Paella Dinner and raffles from 4-7 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser cost $100, and $1500 per table at Steamer Landing Park. The event is a fundraiser to celebrate and conserve the Petaluma River. All proceeds will go to FOTPR and its effort to get youth outside and educated about the environment in its Watershed Classroom program. Tickets can be purchased at Friendsofthepetalumariver.org/events.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein’

On Oct. 23 and 26, Flashback Cinema presents, the 1948 “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma. Legendary comedic duo of “Who’s on First?” Abbott and Costello, star as train station baggage clerks who get mixed up with some spooky characters; Frankenstein’s monster (Glenn Strange), Wolf Man (Lon Chaney, Jr.) and Dracula (Bela Lugosi). Showtimes include 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on both Sunday and Wednesday.

‘Sip & Paint’ at Brooks Note Winery

On Oct. 23 head to Brooks Note Winery in Petaluma for a sip and paint event. From 1 -3:30 p.m. bring friends and family for an afternoon of art and wine at 426 Petaluma Blvd. North. The painting subject will be festive harvest pumpkins on 10×20 canvases or wood. Tickets cost $60, include guided painting and two glasses of wine and can be purchased at brooksnotewinery/event.

‘Misery’

“I’m your Number One fan.” If that line gives you the shivers (in a good way), you’ll want to mark your calendar, because starting on Friday, Oct. 14, Cinnabar Theater presents a riveting stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” about a reclusive romantic fiction obsessive Annie Wilkes (Mary Gannon Graham) who holds her favorite author (Edward McCloud) hostage in her remote mountain cabin. Directed by Tim Kniffin, the twisty-turny thriller runs through October 30, so consider it a trick ... and a treat. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. CinnabarTheater.org.