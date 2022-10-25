Cirque Italia presents: ‘Paramormal Cirque’

A thrilling circus experience comes to Petaluma Oct. 27-31: “Paranormal Cirque,” a combination of theater, circus and cabaret with a European-style flair. The innovative horror story welcomes mature audiences and those intrigued by wicked, sexy and even dangerous things. Attendees will fall into a parallel world surrounded by amazing and talented monstrous creatures, in a show not for the faint of heart. Catch the show at the Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Dr. Showtimes include: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m, Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 6:30 and 9:30 p.m, Sunday 5:30 and 8:30 p.m, and Monday 7:30 p.m. Box office opens Oct. 25, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on non-show days, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on show days.

Actor and author Max Greenfield at Copperfield’s

Copperfield’s Bookstore in Petaluma welcomes actor and author Max Greenfield on Oct. 28. Greenfield presents his new story, “This Book Is Not a Present,” a hilarious picture book companion to his prior “I Don't Want to Read This Book.” The actor, known from popular shows “Veronica Mars,” “New Girl” and “Ugly Betty,” has brought his talents to the world of children’s books to inspire kids to read. Catch him at 140 Kentucky St. in Petaluma at 7 p.m., but children should arrive at 6:30 to participate in the silliness. Masks are required for the free event.

El Dia de los Muertos

Petaluma’s annual El Dia de los Muertos procession is Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. The procession will begin at the St. Vincent de Paul church, then proceed to The Mail Depot for a celebration of remembrance. There will be giant puppets, Aztec dancers, danza los diablos, and Petaluma’s Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin. Churros, pupusas, flautas, pambzos, chalupas, quesadillas, champurrado, atole and more will be available for purchase.

Spooky Story Time at Word Horde

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Word Horde Emporium is hosting a Spooky Story Time with Meadow School teacher, Miss A (Janine Arendt). At 12 p.m. there will be readings for younger children, then stories for older kids and adults at 1 p.m. On Oct. 31, the store is open special hours, 1-6 p.m., and is participating in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets’ Mall-o-Ween trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m.. They’ll be handing out monster coloring pages children can color and turn back in for a chance to win a gift certificate. Don’t miss the Halloween fun at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. Ste. 805.

Pumpkins on Pikes

Tara Firma Farms presents a Halloween family extravaganza, Pumpkins on Pikes, on Oct. 29 from 2 to 10 p.m. With games, music, pumpkin carving, food and drink, there is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $40 and include an organic carving pumpkin, or $32 for Community Supported Agriculture members and new members. Email farmhouse@tarafirmafarms.com for an $8 per ticket rebate applied to CSA accounts. Ages 3 and under are free without a pumpkin. Purchase tickets on the website at www.tarafirmafarms.com.

Sabrina and Eunice Moyle at Copperfield’s

Copperfield's Books welcomes the Hello!Lucky sisters, Sabrina and Eunice Moyle, to the Petaluma bookstore in celebration of their new book. “The Cosmic Adventures of Astrid and Stella” follows two best friends, ready to fire up turbo blasters to take off into the stratosphere. Hello!Lucky is an award-winning letterpress, greeting card and design studio that works with dozens of partners to create products. Catch the Hello!Lucky sisters Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. for the free event. Masks are required, 140 Kentucky St. in Petaluma.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Beetlejuice’

On Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, Michael Keeton is back as Beetlejuice in the classic 1988 Tim Burton film, coming to Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma. Ghosts Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis must scare off an unwanted family with the help of freelance bio-exorcist Beetlejuice. Among the family is an afterlife-obsessed teenager, played by former Petaluma resident Winona Ryder. Catch the spooky screening on Sunday at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Petaluma ‘Trick-Or-Treat’

On Halloween, head to downtown Petaluma for official Trick-Or-Treating from 3-5:30 p.m. The downtown Petaluma merchants invite children 10 and under to join in on community fun and follow the Trick-Or-Treat trail. Look for the participating signs and dazzlers in shop windows. Visit petalumadowntown.com for more information.

‘Misery’

“I’m your number one fan.” If that line gives you the shivers (in a good way), you’ll want to mark your calendar, because Cinnabar Theater presents a riveting stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” about a reclusive romantic fiction obsessive Annie Wilkes (Mary Gannon Graham) who holds her favorite author (Edward McCloud) hostage in her remote mountain cabin. Directed by Tim Kniffin, the twisty-turny thriller runs through Oct. 30, so consider it a trick ... and a treat. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. www.cinnabartheater.org.

‘We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!’

Our Lives Matter Theater Company (OLMTC) presents, “We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!” a compelling production on the intersections of gender identity. OLMTC creates contemporary theatrical productions, workshops, and trainings to inspire, empower, and change lives. OLMTC was founded by Petaluma community member Dianna L. Grayer, a playwright and executive director of the company. Show times include Nov. 5 at 7 p.m, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The performances will take place at 85 La Plaza in Cotati, and will be followed with a community table talk. Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online. Find tickets and additional information at www.olmtco.org.