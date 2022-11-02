Casa Grande Anglers 40th Anniversary Fundraising dinner

The Petaluma community is invited to come show its support for the United Anglers of Casa Grande as the student organization celebrates its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5-10 p.m. at Lucchesi Park’s Petaluma Community Center, 320 N McDowell Blvd. Your $15 entry fee includes a catered Lobardi’s dinner, with opportunities to participate in a raffle for an array of amazing baskets, a silent auction, a wine room and a delicious cake auction.

‘We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!’

Our Lives Matter Theater Company (OLMTC) presents, “We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!” a compelling production on the intersections of gender identity. OLMTC creates contemporary theatrical productions, workshops, and trainings to inspire, empower, and change lives. OLMTC was founded by Petaluma community member Dianna L. Grayer, a playwright and executive director of the company. Show times include Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m; Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m; Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The performances will take place at 85 La Plaza in Cotati, and will be followed with a community table talk. Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online. Find tickets and additional information at www.olmtco.org.

Sound Bath Experience

Join Blue Muse and The Celestial Voice in a symphony of sacred sound at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Petaluma on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Continuing the first Monday of the month through May, 2023, the evening of sound healing takes place indoors atop St. John’s gorgeous labyrinth, and includes the sounds of gongs, crystal singing bowls, chimes, rain sticks, ocean drums, vocals and more, the vibrations of which are believed to be able to transport participants on a deep mystical journey. Cost is $35. The event begins promptly at 6:30 p.m., with doors closing at 6:25 p.m. St. John’s is at 40 5th Street. Space can be reserved on EventBrite.com or through the website BlueMuseSoundHealing.org.

‘Elements: Fiber and Mixed Media Art Exhibit’

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, and running through Jan. 1, Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd.) presents an exciting new group show featuring works by Adriene Busch, Aja Smart, Jessica Jacobsen, Maude Badley, Monica Do and Sarah Head. There will be a reception for the artists on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m., featuring live music by The Hot Clams. For more information visit VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Events with author Rebecca Lawton

Author Rebecca Lawton will be offering two events this month: an in-person Literary Bird Walk and a virtual writing group. The free in-person event is a Literary Bird Walk at Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility in Petaluma, on Nov. 12 from 9-10:30 a.m. During the event, Lawton will lead a walk-and-talk, discussing the characters, birds and themes in Harper Lee's 1960 novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Attendees should keep an eye out for the Northern Mockingbird during the walk. Bring water, a snack, binoculars, a bird book and copy of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” if you have it. Then, since it is November (that’s NaNoWriMo month), Lawton is offering her own spin on the month-long writing exercise, which she calls NOMOWrimo (NOMO being bird-watching parlance for the Northern Mockingbird), a more casual, laid-back approach in which writers commit to 500 words a day without the pressure of having to complete a novel in just a month. Participants can sign up to receive Lawton’s professional feedback at the end of the month for a $75 fee, secured with a $45 deposit to reserve a space. Lawton has participated in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) several times and recommends it for novel-writers hoping to complete a draft of 50,000 words by the end of November. Email Lawton at becca@beccalawton.com to reserve a spot in the walk-and-talk or visit beccalawton.com to reserve a spot for NOMOrimo feedback.

First Friday bike ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride at Walnut Park, 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP, just show up to the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly event. Support the city’s goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com

First Saturday River Walk and Talk

The first Saturday of every month, the Petaluma River Park team members lead a walk and talk around the property. The park is open from sunrise to sunset each day, but the walk brings an opportunity to tour the property, learn about future plans, ask questions, get involved and mingle with community members. Join in Nov. 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Park parking lot for a mile walk round-trip with the River Park team leaders. Visit Petalumariverpark.org for further information.

Brooks Note Winery Music Series

Join musician, Michelle Lambert at Brooks Note Winery in Petaluma for the winery’s Friday Night Wine and Music Series. On Nov. 4 at 6 p.m, head to 426 Petaluma Blvd. N. for some tasty wine and fabulous tunes. Lambert is a pop singer and songwriter, touring from coast to coast and pleasing audience after audience. Reservations are recommended for the evening, call the tasting room for more information at (707) 981-8470.

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered! Drop your kids off on Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m. Kids can enjoy games, pizza, and a movie with other local children. The event is for ages 4-12 and includes an age-appropriate movie. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the pals each first Friday of the month. 141 2nd St. Petaluma at the studio. Next Ninja Night will be Dec. 2, only $20, email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

Watercolor for Scaredy Cats

Join Nancy Ballard, Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. at Artaluma in Petaluma for a beginner watercolor class. Watercolor for Scaredy Cats is a 5 class course beginning Nov. 1, with additional dates Nov. 15, Dec. 6 and Dec 13. The course costs $165 and will be held at 145 Keller Street in Petaluma. Nancy J. Ballard is a professional watercolorist and master botanical artist since 2005, visit her website to learn more, htps://nancyballard.com. Contact Carolyn Wilson at info@artaluma.com or (707) 824-1811 for additional information about the course.