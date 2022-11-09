Veteran’s Day Parade

Petaluma’s American Legion Veteran’s Day Parade is on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. This year, Petaluma’s community will honor those who have served at the annual event downtown. The theme of 2022 is, “Korean War Veterans, You Are Not Forgotten." If you’re a Korean War Veteran or know someone who is, please invite them and consider marching in the parade. Participants can register for free at petalumaveteransparade.com/index.html

Huey Helicopter up-close visit

Anyone who would like to see EMU 309, the Vietnam War-era Huey Helicopter that will fly overhead during the Veterans Day Parade, can visit the fully restored 1969-1972 aircraft at the Petaluma Airport between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. This is one of the longest serving Huey helicopters during the Vietnam War, and two of the men who served aboard the very same helicopter will be on hand to share their knowledge and experience, along with K-9 Torque, the dog whose logged more flights in a Huey helicopter than any canine. Additionally, film and television actress Barbara Niven will be flying along on Veterans Day, and will be there ate the airport. Niven played Marilyn Monroe in HBO's “The Rat Pack,” and starred in the Hallmark Channel's "Cedar Cove,“ ”Murder She Baked“ and ”Chesapeake Shores.“

‘We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!’

Our Lives Matter Theater Company (OLMTC) presents, “We Are Here to Stay: Our Freedom, Our Choice!” a compelling production on the intersections of gender identity. OLMTC creates contemporary theatrical productions, workshops, and trainings to inspire, empower, and change lives. OLMTC was founded by Petaluma community member Dianna L. Grayer, a playwright and executive director of the company. Don’t miss the last two performances on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The productions will take place at 85 La Plaza in Cotati, and will follow with a community table talk. Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online. Find tickets and additional information at www.olmtco.org.

Events with author Rebecca Lawton

Author Rebecca Lawton will be offering two events this month: an in-person Literary Bird Walk and a virtual writing group. The free in-person event is a Literary Bird Walk at Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility in Petaluma, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9-10:30 a.m. During the event, Lawton will lead a walk-and-talk, discussing the characters, birds and themes in Harper Lee's 1960 novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Attendees should keep an eye out for the Northern Mockingbird during the walk. Bring water, a snack, binoculars, a bird book and copy of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” if you have it. Then, since it is November (that’s NaNoWriMo month), Lawton is offering her own spin on the month-long writing exercise, which she calls NOMOWrimo (NOMO being bird-watching parlance for the Northern Mockingbird), a more casual, laid-back approach in which writers commit to 500 words a day without the pressure of having to complete a novel in just a month. Participants can sign up to receive Lawton’s professional feedback at the end of the month for a $75 fee, secured with a $45 deposit to reserve a space. Lawton has participated in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) several times and recommends it for novel-writers hoping to complete a draft of 50,000 words by the end of November. Email Lawton at becca@beccalawton.com to reserve a spot in the walk-and-talk or visit beccalawton.com to reserve a spot for NOMOrimo feedback.

‘Elements: Fiber and Mixed Media Art Exhibit’

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, and running through Jan. 1, Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd.) presents an exciting new group show featuring works by Adriene Busch, Aja Smart, Jessica Jacobsen, Maude Badley, Monica Do and Sarah Head. There will be a reception for the artists on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m., featuring live music by The Hot Clams. For more information visit VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Sing with Pacific Empire Chorus

Join women’s a cappella group, Pacific Empire Chorus, for a guest night on Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The internationally recognized chorus is looking for more women to join in on the fun as well as the competitions. ‘Sing with us this Season’ is an effort to find more singers in the Petaluma community and have more participants in the group’s upcoming events. Pacific Empire Chorus will be performing at Santa’s Arrival in Petaluma Nov. 26 as well as the Petaluma Veterans Hall Crab Feed on Feb. 11. The guest night will be held at Fellowship Hall behind First Presbyterian Church in Petaluma, 939 B Street. Call (877) 772-0087 or visit https://www.pacificempire.org/ for more information.

Arts Alive

Join the growing artistic movement each third Thursday of the month: Arts Alive in Petaluma. Arts Alive offers engaging and interactive activities at several locations throughout the town. This month on Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m, experience live music, dance, theater, improvisation, storytelling, art demonstrations, film and much more. Some venues suggest reservations, visit https://petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma for more information.

West African Dance and Drums at Artaluma

On Nov. 17, head to Artaluma for an evening of free dance lessons. From 5-8 p.m. join instructor, Tyehimba Kokayi, for three short dance sessions at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Learn some West African Dance moves to the beat of live drumming. All ages are welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor, Elizabeth McKoy will also share a sample of her weekly Dance Jam classes, also held at Artaluma, 145 Keller St. Contact Carolyn Wilson at info@artaluma.com or (707) 824-1811. RSVP on the Evenbrite website, https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Arts Center opens 2022 Members Exhibition

The Petaluma Arts Center’s annual Members Exhibition has been a local tradition since 2008, showcasing artwork by longtime members of the arts center. Curated by Jennifer Bethke and Vicky Kumpfer, the 2022 includes a vast array of different media – paintings and sculptured, ceramics and photographs, and much more. The show runs through December