This eye-opening solo play features performer-playwright Liz Richardson in a gripping tale of a young imprisoned man waiting out his life on death row. Performances take place at the Sonoma Women’s Club, 574 First Street East, in Sonoma, on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 pm. $25. Tickets available at the door or online at Lizco.ticketleap.com .

One of the most popular annual events in the Bay Area, the Great Dickens Christmas Faire returns to the Cow Palace in Daly City for the first time since 2019, with a new expanded experience with an additional 50,000 square foot pre-show area - dubbed Vauxhall Gardens - which includes an ice rink, a Christmas tree lot and more. A recreation of Victorian London at Christmas (with Queen Victoria herself making an appearance), the fair blends characters from Dickens stories with real-life historical figures of the time, in a bustling city filled with food, crafts, games, music and entertainment. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, on Saturdays and Sundays (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving) at The Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. $24-$45. DickensFair.com .

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

The World’s Freshest Tag Team takes on Rock ‘n Rodeo Express as Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater to celebrate its 8th Anniversary Spectacular on Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.). Additional matches include champion Daniel Torch vs. Kenny K, Midas Kreed taking on Johnnie Robbie, and Boyce Le Grande vs. Kal Jak. Tickets are $5-$12. 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheatre.com.

Holiday Art Fest

From the producer of All Hallows Art Fest comes Holiday Art Fest, another celebration of eye-popping folk art from some of the best artists in the country, this time focusing on collectible pieces with a Christmas theme. Taking place Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, Holiday Art Fest is a fully curated marketplace crammed with gorgeous seasonal decorations, jewelry, ceramics, ornaments, gourmet items, antiques and vintage Christmas stuff. 860 Western Avenue. $5 at the door (kids under 10 are free)

Brewsters Beer Garden Miracle

Brewsters Beer Garden Miracle is back, starting on Monday, Nov. 21 through the holiday season until Jan. 6. With incredibly kitschy decorations, exciting additions to the food menu and festive cocktails, Brewsters is the best place to go to get into the holiday spirit. Brewsters is offering weekend brunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m, an ugly Christmas sweater party on Nov. 28 and visits from Santa Claus on Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Don’t miss out on the holiday fun, delicious food and extensive selection of beer, wine and cocktails at 229 Water St. N. in Petaluma.

Petaluma’s Holiday Food & Fun Fair

Taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, the Petaluma Holiday Food Fair is an indoor farmer’s market where folks can purchase food (to prepared for Thanksgiving and beyond) directly from local food artisans. It is free to attend, but tickets and time reservations are required. Some of the many vendors who will be in attendance are Angelina’s Kitchen, Barber Cellars, Belfare SOnoma, Bitter Girl Bitters, Bivalve Dairy, Buddy’s Farm Honey, Costeaux Bakery, Lala’s Jam BAr, Mama’s Biscotti and Maria Pilar Ice Cream. Go to HolidayFoodFair.com for tickets. 205 Kentucky St.

North Bay Theatrics presents: ‘The Little Mermaid’

North Bay Theatrics presents a production of “The Little Mermaid” starting on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Additional dates are Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m, and Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. The shows will take place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. King Triton's youngest daughter, a mermaid named Ariel, longs for human prince, Eric, in the world above the sea, on land. She bargains with an evil sea witch to trade her mermaid tail for legs. The show costs $15, and tickets can be purchased through the North Bay Theatrics website, Northbaytheatrics.com/marin-county.

eBike Meetup

Are you interested in a environmentally friendly way to get around? Have you thought about buying an eBike and are curious which is best for you? A group of eBikers will show off their bikes at a meetup on Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. Community members will be available for questions and conversations about their experiences as eBike owners. Learn more about these sustainable transportation alternatives. Brought to the Petaluma community by Cool Petaluma, the event is at Grand Central Café, 226 Weller St.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

The Petaluma Elks Lodge is hosting a Holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Over 50 crafters and vendors will showcase creative items from holiday decor and gifts to collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds. They will have clothing, jewelry, pottery, glasswork, children’s toys and books, candles, soaps, dolls, miniatures, holiday ornaments, wreaths and more. Come to the Petaluma Elks Lodge at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd, bring friends and family to the free event with pastries and snacks.

Don’t Tell Comedy

Brooks Note Winery presents an evening of comedy on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Join in on a night of laughter and wine, with surprise guest comedians who are unknown to the audience until they take the stage. Each schedule of comedians is strategically curated and includes great local and nationally touring talent. Audiences may discover a new favorite performer or be surprised by a familiar face. Tickets cost $25 for the evening at 426 Petaluma Blvd N. Find more information at BrooksNoteWinery.com or DontTellComedy.com.

Pop-up at Griffo Distillery and Tasting Bar

Designed as an “odd and curious” pop-up market, “Spirited Oddities” takes place in the barrell room of Griffo Distillery, an award-winning spirits Distillery in Petaluma on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Menagerie Oddities Market is hosting the event from 12-5 p.m. at 1320 Scott Street in Petaluma. Join in on an afternoon of elegantly crafted cocktails and curious things. They will have bugs, bones, taxidermy, bizarre fine art and unique jewelry. Griffo is offering 10% off bottled spirits just in time for the holidays. Sip and shop while experiencing odd art, tasty food and great music.

Flashback Cinema presents: ‘The Polar Express’

“All aboard!” Petaluma Boulevard 14 Cinema’s Flashback Cinema presents the 2004 Christmas film, “The Polar Express.” On Christmas Eve a boy hops on a mysterious train, headed for the North Pole in this production of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Showtimes include 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 23.

Petaluma Jugglers

Each third Sunday of the month, Petaluma community members gather at Wickersham Park to juggle! On Nov. 20, from 12-1:30 p.m, jugglers in the area are invited to learn, practice and teach juggling to others. Come to improve your skills, to watch others juggle or to try out juggling as a beginner.