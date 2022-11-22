One of the most popular annual events in the Bay Area, the Great Dickens Christmas Faire returns to the Cow Palace in Daly City for the first time since 2019, with a new expanded experience with an additional 50,000 square foot pre-show area - dubbed Vauxhall Gardens - which includes an ice rink, a Christmas tree lot and more. A recreation of Victorian London at Christmas (with Queen Victoria herself making an appearance), the fair blends characters from Dickens stories with real-life historical figures of the time, in a bustling city filled with food, crafts, games, music and entertainment. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, on Saturdays and Sundays (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving) at The Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. $24-$45. DickensFair.com .

Opening on Nov. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center (5409 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park) is the legendary 1960’s musical gem “Man With a Load of Mischief,” a “musical frolic” about a small country inn (which happens to be named “The Man with a Load of Mischief”) at which a wealthy lord and his servant, plus the beautiful mistress of the Prince and her reluctant maid are forced to stay for several days following a roadside carriage accident that might not have been entirely accidental. The innkeeper’s wife is played by Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, a veteran of local stages. The show runs through Dec. 18. Get tickets at SpreckelsOnline.org.

Sonoma Arts Live presents this stunningly popular show, in which a Patsy Cline superfan recalls the time the country legend stayed overnight at her home. The show, running Dec. 2 - 18, features several of Cline’s most famous hit songs. On the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, at the Sonoma Coummunity Center, 276 East Napa St. in Sonoma. Get tickets at SonomaArtsLive.org .

Petaluma Turkey Trot

Looking to recover after all that Thanksgiving turkey? On Saturday, November 26, head to Petaluma’s 15th annual Turkey Trot. Warm-up starts at 8:15 a.m. at Ellis Creek, 3900 Lakeville Highway. Participants are encouraged to park in the Kaiser parking lot in the back off of Cypress Dr. This is a family-friendly event that is healthy and fun and requires no fee, a great way to get involved with your community. Donations and canned food will go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. You can sign up at Madarc.com/turkey-trot-petaluma. Donate, sponsor and enter to win raffles prizes!

Small Business Saturday

This year, support small businesses for your holiday shopping. Head to Small Business Saturday at the local maker paradise known as Barn5400, 5400 Old Redwood Highway on Nov. 26, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. The Saturday event will have over 15 businesses to shop from. Free parking and admission for the pop-up holiday event.

Apres Ski at Griffo Distillery

No need to head to Tahoe this winter for the snow, as Griffo Distillery has got you covered! Make your way to Griffo Distillery’s “ski lodge” for Apres Ski on Fridays from 1-7 p.m, on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12-5 p.m (through Friday, Dec. 30). Sip on Griffo’s seasonal crafted cocktails by the “fireside” after a “ride” on their chairlift. Heat up the holiday season with their award winning spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin and coffee liqueur. Free admission to Apres Ski, contact Michelle Check with questions at (707) 879-8755 michelle@griffodistillery.com.

Santa’s Boat Arrival

On Nov. 26, catch Santa and Mrs. Claus at their annual Boat Arrival! They will come on their tugboat up the Petaluma River and dock at the River Plaza Shopping Center. Stick around to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, get some photos and don’t forget your holiday wish list! Following a visit with Santa, attendees can head to historic downtown Petaluma for Shop Small special offers and activities in support of local small businesses.

Windrush Farm Holiday Art Fair

On Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m, Windrush Farm is hosting their annual Holiday Art Fair. The fair will offer handcrafted brooms, Beeswax candles, knit socks, Japanese knives, iron work, woodware, letterpress cards, jewelry, rugs, ceramics, essential oils, pizza, bread and more. Head to 2263 Chileno Valley Road in Petaluma for this Holiday Art Fair. Cash is preferred and shine only for this event. Call (707) 775-3390 with questions.

‘White Christmas’

Packed with beloved songs by Irving Berlin, the 1954 holiday classic runs on the big screen as part of Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again at those same times on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye appear as mismatched World War II vets who become Broadway entertainers, and end up staging a benefit a show at a Vermont inn owned by their old Army commander. Also featured are Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen as the Haynes Sisters.

Brewsters Beer Garden Miracle

Brewsters Beer Garden Miracle is back, starting on Monday, Nov. 21 through the holiday season until Jan. 6. With incredibly kitschy decorations, exciting additions to the food menu and festive cocktails, Brewsters is the best place to go to get into the holiday spirit. Brewsters is offering weekend brunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m, an ugly Christmas sweater party on Nov. 28 and visits from Santa Claus on Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Don’t miss out on the holiday fun, delicious food and extensive selection of beer, wine and cocktails at 229 Water St. N. in Petaluma.