One of the most popular annual events in the Bay Area, the Great Dickens Christmas Faire returns to the Cow Palace in Daly City for the first time since 2019, with a new expanded experience with an additional 50,000 square foot pre-show area - dubbed Vauxhall Gardens - which includes an ice rink, a Christmas tree lot and more. A recreation of Victorian London at Christmas (with Queen Victoria herself making an appearance), the fair blends characters from Dickens stories with real-life historical figures of the time, in a bustling city filled with food, crafts, games, music and entertainment. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, on Saturdays and Sundays (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving) at The Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. $24-$45. DickensFair.com .

Opening on Nov. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center (5409 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park) is the legendary 1960’s musical gem “Man With a Load of Mischief,” a “musical frolic” about a small country inn (which happens to be named “The Man with a Load of Mischief”) at which a wealthy lord and his servant, plus the beautiful mistress of the Prince and her reluctant maid are forced to stay for several days following a roadside carriage accident that might not have been entirely accidental. The innkeeper’s wife is played by Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, a veteran of local stages. The show runs through Dec. 18. Get tickets at SpreckelsOnline.org.

Sonoma County’s SonoMussette, fronted by Parisian singer Mimi Pirard, transports audiences back to Paris of the mid-1900s, through the music of Edith Piaf. Featuring accordionist Robert Lunceford, pright bassist Jan Martinelli, Guitarist Isaac Vandeveer and Kendrick Freeman on drums. Considered by many to be the most famous voice in French history, Edith Piaf sanf a huge number of now-famous torch songs and ballads. Catch the show this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma, 476 First St., Sonoma. Get tickets at Sebastiani Theatre .

Light Up a Life

Light Up a Life is an annual event at Walnut Park, where community members gather in remembrance and celebration of those lives lost during the previous year. For nearly 40 years during December, hundreds of bright lights illuminate the Light Up a Life tree in Downtown Petaluma. Each light symbolizes the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. Gather at 6 p.m. at Walnut Park, 201 4th Street in Petaluma.

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered. Drop your kids off on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Kids 4-12 can enjoy games, pizza, and an age-appropriate movie movie with other local children. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the friends. $20 at 141 2nd St. Petaluma. Email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

Petaluma River Walk and Talk

Each first Saturday of the month, Petaluma River Park team members lead a walk and talk around the view-rich property. The park is open from sunrise to sunset every day, but the walk brings an opportunity to tour the park, learn about future plans, ask questions, get involved and mingle with community members. On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m, head to the Steamer Landing Park parking lot to join in. It is about a mile walk, round-trip with the River Park team leaders. Visit Petalumariverpark.org for further information.

Open House for Artaluma Artisan Store

On Saturday, Dec. 3, join the community for an open house celebrating the grand opening of the Artalma Artisan Store. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The store offers a new place to purchase art supplies and creative gifts for all ages. The retail venture is in support of the various activities at the non-profit creativity center Artaluma. Shop for art supplies, gifts, craft kits, games, locally made jewelry and books. An all-day hot chocolate bar will be available. At 1 p.m. is a Makers Mini-workshop, where attendees can create a botanical wreath or centerpiece for the holidays. Pre-registration is encouraged. Improv acting games with Cheryl King begin at 3 p.m, and a performance by “The Riffs” starts at 4, presented by Artaluma’s performing arts program, featuring 18 local children ages 8-11. Don’t miss all the fun at 145 Keller St. in Petaluma.

Afghan Allies Project: Meet & Greet

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m, Afghan Allies Project, in partnership with Saint John’s Episcopal Church, are hosting a meet-and-greet fundraiser and silent auction. The event will take place at 530 C St. in Petaluma, in support of Afghan refugees rebuilding their lives in Sonoma County. For more information, contact allies.sjecp@gmail.com.

SMART's Holiday Express Toy Drive

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, SMART train is hosting a Holiday Express Toy Drive aboard all SMART trains. Donate a new, unwrapped toy and ride the train for free. Kids accompanied by an adult will also ride free. The community is invited to bring a toy and spread cheer! Call (707) 794-3330 for more information.

Deviled Eggery: Una Vida

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m, the Deviled Eggery is hosting its “Decades” art show and artisan sale. Celebrate the creativity of the Petaluma community while supporting Una Vida, a non-profit organization committed to community connection and servicing vulnerable families. The Deviled Eggery will showcase the work of local artists and artisans; a representation from each decade, ages 9-89. Artists will be donating percentages of their proceeds to Una Vida. The Develled Eggery is at 4456 Bodega Ave in Petaluma.

Rebuilding Together 25th Anniversary

Rebuilding Petaluma is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m. Rebuilding Together Petaluma has been improving the lives of low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities for a quarter of a century! The organization has brought in thousands of volunteers to provide critical home repairs and modifications for those in need. Community members are invited to attend the event or donate to the cause. A casual evening with food, drinks, music, a raffle, a Photo Booth, and Fund-a-Need. The event will be held at 301 Payran St. in Petaluma and donations can be made on https://givebutter.com/tibl3K.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Elf’

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” If you aren’t in a position to do that, you can always just watch “Elf” again – maybe even on the big screen. In the beloved 2003 film, Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a North Pole elf who is not originally from the North Pole. In fact, he’s not really an elf at all. Sunday, Dec. 4, 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at those same time. Boulevard Cinemas. FlashbackCinema.com.