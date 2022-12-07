One of the most popular annual events in the Bay Area, the Great Dickens Christmas Faire returns to the Cow Palace in Daly City for the first time since 2019, with a new expanded experience with an additional 50,000 square foot pre-show area - dubbed Vauxhall Gardens - which includes an ice rink, a Christmas tree lot and more. A recreation of Victorian London at Christmas (with Queen Victoria herself making an appearance), the fair blends characters from Dickens stories with real-life historical figures of the time, in a bustling city filled with food, crafts, games, music and entertainment. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, on Saturdays and Sundays (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving) at The Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. $24-$45. DickensFair.com .

Opening on Nov. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center (5409 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park) is the legendary 1960’s musical gem “Man With a Load of Mischief,” a “musical frolic” about a small country inn (which happens to be named “The Man with a Load of Mischief”) at which a wealthy lord and his servant, plus the beautiful mistress of the Prince and her reluctant maid are forced to stay for several days following a roadside carriage accident that might not have been entirely accidental. The innkeeper’s wife is played by Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, a veteran of local stages. The show runs through Dec. 18. Get tickets at SpreckelsOnline.org.

ReLeaf and Rebuilding Together tree planting

Join ReLeaf and Rebuilding Together Petaluma in their mission to plant 133 trees in Petaluma. The two organizations, along with volunteers, will plant 53 trees in Sunrise Park and 60 trees in Lucchesi Park. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, join in on this effort to give back to Mother Nature this Holiday season. Each tree benefits the parks, neighborhoods and environment and is one step closer to the goal of planting 10,000 Trees in Petaluma.

Red Barn Studios Holiday Show

Red Barn Studios is back with its 15th Annual Holiday Show on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Held in the studios of Sylvia Gonzalez and Marta Shannon, the show will feature their art as well as creations from others. Pottery from LizR Honeypots, jewelry by Amy Faust, botanical paintings by Lucy Martin, papercuts, illustrations & stencils by Ulla Milbrath and handmade brooms by Ziz Land. Head to 3820 Bodega Ave in Petaluma to get some wonderful handmade gifts for the holiday season.

Lighted Boat Parade

Petaluma’s Lighted Boat Parade is back on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Brightly lit and decorated boats will light up the town and bring holiday cheer as they make their way down the Petaluma River. The parade begins at the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 and the boats will arrive at the Turning Basin around 6. The parade is sponsored by the Petaluma Yacht Club and the Petaluma Downtown Association.

From Scrooge to Santa: Enjoying the Season of Giving

On Monday, Dec. 12 from 7-8 p.m, head to the Mahakaruna Kadampa Buddhist Center for a drop-in class that explores the art of giving from a Buddhist perspective. Buddha taught that from giving comes wealth, and by remembering this during the holidays, it can become a time of deep meaning as we create the causes of internal and external wealth through giving. 8 Keller Street in Petaluma.

Flashback Cinema Presents ‘Scrooge’

Flashback Cinema presents the 1970 big-screen color musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Albert Finney, is a mean man who hates people, then gets a wake-up call from four spirits on Christmas Eve. Don’t miss this musical holiday classic, fun for the whole family. Showtimes are on Dec. 11 and 14 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St, Petaluma.

Petaluma Garden Club Meeting

The December meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club, on Monday, December 12, 10 a.m., will be a less formal gathering than the traditional second-Monday meetings held the rest of the year. There will be no speaker, shifting the event to more of a social gathering celebrating friends and the holidays. The Pacific Empire Chorus will return to perform an array of Holiday favorites including some group sing-a-longs. Petaluma Garden Club members will have their favorite holiday cookies for sale to benefit what was once Christmas Cheer, now managed by Petaluma People Services, to help families in need during the Holidays. Wear your favorite Holiday gear for the festivities. As always, the meeting is open to the public. Registration is at 9:30 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South.

Artaluma Arts Alive: Holiday Cabaret and Singalong

On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m, Artaluma is back with Arts Alive (the third Thursday of the month throughout downtown Petaluma), presenting a Holiday Cabaret and Singalong! Featuring Scott De Turk, Anne Clark, Elliot Choate, Qiana Hester and more. Join in on the fun with traditional and new Holiday tunes, song sheets will be provided. There will be three show times at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. at 145 Keller Street in Petaluma. Donations to Artaluma are gratefully accepted. Get your free tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Lesley’s Trivia at Aqus Cafe

It’s here, the long anticipated return of Lesley’s Trivia at Aqus Cafe for one night only! On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m, head to 189 H St. in Petaluma early. Lesley is making her first return to trivia night since February in 2020. There will be prizes and of course the famous pot of gold. More than five on a team is discouraged and six teammates is the maximum. $2 each to join and play by Lesley’s rules. Call (707) 778-6060 to let Lesley know you’ll be there.

Apres Ski at Griffo Distillery

No need to head to Tahoe this winter for the snow, as Griffo Distillery has got you covered! Make your way to Griffo Distillery’s “ski lodge” for Apres Ski on Fridays from 1-7 p.m, on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12-5 p.m (through Friday, Dec. 30). Sip on Griffo’s seasonal crafted cocktails by the “fireside” after a “ride” on their chairlift. Heat up the holiday season with their award winning spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin and coffee liqueur. Free admission to Apres Ski, contact Michelle Check with questions at (707) 879-8755 or michelle@griffodistillery.com.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10, 11 and 12 a.m. and at 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.