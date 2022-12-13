One of the most popular annual events in the Bay Area, the Great Dickens Christmas Faire returns to the Cow Palace in Daly City for the first time since 2019. A recreation of Victorian London at Christmas (with Queen Victoria herself making an appearance), the fair blends characters from Dickens stories with real-life historical figures of the time, in a bustling city filled with food, crafts, games, music and entertainment. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, on Saturdays and Sundays at The Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. $24-$45. DickensFair.com .

Opening on Nov. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center (5409 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park) is the legendary 1960’s musical gem “Man With a Load of Mischief,” a “musical frolic” about a small country inn (which happens to be named “The Man with a Load of Mischief”) at which a wealthy lord and his servant, plus the beautiful mistress of the Prince and her reluctant maid are forced to stay for several days following a roadside carriage accident that might not have been entirely accidental. The innkeeper’s wife is played by Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, a veteran of local stages. The show runs through Dec. 18. Get tickets at SpreckelsOnline.org.

'Two Trains Running’ is playwright August Wilson's seventh play of the 10 works in his celebrated American Century Cycle, illustrating the Black American experience in every decade of the 20th Century. Running through Dec. 18 at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue), the play takes place in 1969 Pittsburgh. As restaurant owner Memphis fights to sell his diner for what it’s worth, the neighborhood is targeted for demolition. The play is directed by Dawn Monique Williams. MarinTheatre.org .

Holiday Lighted Bike Ride

On Friday, Dec. 16, join the community in a holiday lighted bike ride. Riders will light up Petaluma as they bike together through town from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dress up your bike with headlights and bells, bring your helmet and join your friends and family for this festive evening. The event starts and ends at Aqus Cafe, located at 189 H Street in Petaluma. Warm soup will be ready once bikers return to the Cafe. All ages are welcome. Call (707) 778-6060 for more information. Organized by Petaluma Wheelmen, Safe Streets Petaluma, First Friday at Five, Aqus Community Foundation and Bike Petaluma.

Petaluma Park Cleanup

Join Petaluma Slackliner’s Club, ZeroWaste Sonoma, GoodWerks, Aqus Cafe and Cool Petaluma for a park clean up at McNear Park. On Saturday, Dec. 17, join the community in an effort to improve the city, the environment and our Earth. From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m, volunteer to benefit the community of Petaluma at 1008 G St. The cleanup will begin at McNear Park. If there are enough volunteers, they’ll extend out to nearby parks such as Wickersham, Penry and Oak Hill, then reconvene at McNear. Register at form.jotform.com/222716655002146

6th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase

Come experience a Petaluma holiday tradition: the 6th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase at the Goldman Ballroom in Hotel Petaluma. Nearly 100 uniquely crafted gingerbread houses will be displayed for the weekend, starting on Friday, Dec. 16 from 1-9 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m, and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Awards will be presented Sunday and Santa Karaoke is on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Don’t miss out on the holiday fun and head to 205 Kentucky Street in Petaluma.

Morti's Cat Lounge Holiday Fundraiser

Head to Morti's Used Book Nook and Cat Adoption Lounge on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 to help them raise funds to fix their ventilation system. Morti's is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization operating through Petaluma Pet Pals. Morti’s will be open during regular hours from 11 a.m. -6 p.m, however from 12-4 p.m, the fundraiser will be in full swing. They will be offering gift wrapping both days, Saturday will include a bake sale and Sunday is make-your-own ornament day. There will be story time inside with the playful kitties along with some other surprises. Everything is donation based, so pay what you can to help them raise funds to fix their HVAC system. At the Petaluma Outlet Malls.

Free to Laugh Comedy Show

Enjoy the Roaring Donkey’s craft beer selection, variety of cocktails and Moscow Mule menu along with some laughs. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey is hosting a Free to Laugh comedy show on Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:30 p.m. The free show includes “the best professional club comedians in the state.” If you RSVP in advance on Eventbrite, you’ll be entered into a raffle to receive $25 off your bar tab and T-Shirts. Arthur Gaus is headlining and will be joined by Aivy Cordova, Matt Curry, Maxx Eddy, Sue Alfieri​ and host Mikel Nordstrom. Head to 146 Kentucky St. in Petaluma for an evening of drinks and humor.

Chanuka Celebration and Drone Gelt Drop

On Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4:30-6 p.m, at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Chabad's eighth annual Chanukah celebration takes place at the fairgrounds. Celebrate Chanukah with this wonderful community event at 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The celebration will include a Mega-Nine-Foot Menorah, a viral Gelt Drop from a drone, a fire juggling act, jelly donuts and chocolate Gelt, a live DJ, life-sized Chanukah decorations, the “World’s Largest Dreidel,” face painting and more. Contact Rabbi Dovid Bush at rabbi@jewishpetaluma.com or (707) 559-8585 for more information.

Bubbles & The Bard

The Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents Bubbles and The Bard at Hotel Petaluma. An intimate and enchanting evening with champagne, music and the wondrous sonnets of William Shakespeare. A festive way to ring in the holiday season, it all happens at Hotel Petaluma Dec. 21-23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for the event at 205 Kentucky Street and can be purchased at Bubblesandthebard.brownpapertickets.com/.

Apres Ski at Griffo Distillery

No need to head to Tahoe this winter for the snow, as Griffo Distillery has got you covered! Make your way to Griffo Distillery’s “ski lodge” for Apres Ski on Fridays from 1-7 p.m, on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12-5 p.m (through Friday, Dec. 30). Sip on Griffo’s seasonal crafted cocktails by the “fireside” after a “ride” on their chairlift. Heat up the holiday season with their award winning spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin and coffee liqueur. Free admission to Apres Ski, contact Michelle Check with questions at (707) 879-8755 or michelle@griffodistillery.com.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10, 11 and 12 a.m. and at 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Boulevard Cinema 14 presents the 1989 holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Screening on Sunday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 200 C St. in Petaluma. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is determined to have the “good old-fashioned family Christmas,’’ but cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), along with a house full of wacky relatives put his vision to the test. Don’t miss this classic holiday movie for Flashback Cinema.