Created in 2008 by French native and artist Michel Michelis, co-creator of the Red Moon Cabaret company in San Francisco, Cirque de Bohème is a French-American circus with a delightfully eccentric approach to old style Parisian circus performance styles. Telling a single story story though energetic acrobatics, a sense of mystery and a classic European clowning, “Gypsy,” the ninth annual show presented at Cornerstone in Sonoma by Cirque du Boheme, is described as “an original spectacle with poetry, music, dance, aerialists, magic, mystery, lots of laughs and amazing international circus talents.” The final shows of the season are Saturday and Sunday, December 24 and 25 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Reserve seats at Cirquedeboheme2022.bpt.me .

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa Claus

As if they didn’t have work to finish at the North Pole (maybe they’re just very organized), Santa and Mrs. Claus will be sitting down for cookies and cocoa at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. On Friday, Dec. 23 from 12-3 p.m, head to 2200 Petaluma Blvd N for some holiday cheer. Santa will even bring his sleigh for kids to check out, photos will definitely be allowed.

Holiday Caroling

Join the annual holiday tradition of caroling in downtown Petaluma. On Dec. 23 starting at 5 p.m., join the community in song. Gather at the Petaluma Historical Museum at 20 Fourth St. Bring your bells, instruments and voice, whether you sing on or off key. Don’t miss out on this cheerful distribution of joy.

Shollenberger Holiday Bird Count

Registration is now open for the annual Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids, taking place December 31 at Shollenberger Park. From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m, grab your binoculars and head to 1400 Cader Ln in Petaluma to learn about and count birds. Binoculars will be available for loan for those who need some. Representatives of the Bird Rescue Center will be present, sharing information about bird care. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants must register by December 28. Register at Petalumawetlands.org, call Sheryl Nadeau at (707) 318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.

Bubbles & The Bard

The Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents Bubbles and The Bard at Hotel Petaluma. An intimate and enchanting evening with champagne, music and the wondrous sonnets of William Shakespeare. A festive way to ring in the holiday season, it all happens at Hotel Petaluma Dec. 21-23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for the event at 205 Kentucky Street and can be purchased at Bubblesandthebard.brownpapertickets.com/.

Apres Ski at Griffo Distillery

No need to drive to Tahoe this winter for the snow, as Griffo Distillery has got you covered! Make your way to Griffo Distillery’s “ski lodge” for Apres Ski on Fridays from 1-7 p.m, on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12-5 p.m (through Friday, Dec. 30). Sip on Griffo’s seasonal crafted cocktails by the “fireside” after a “ride” on their chairlift. Heat up the holiday season with their award winning spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin and coffee liqueur. Free admission to Apres Ski, contact Michelle Check with questions at (707) 879-8755 or michelle@griffodistillery.com.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10, 11 and 12 a.m. and at 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

Chinese Chanukah Dinner & Game Night

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma is hosting a lighting of the Menorah on the last night of Chanukah along with a Kosher Chinese dinner and game night. On Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m, head to 205 Keller St #101 in Petaluma. Tickets are $18, RSVP through https://www.jewishpetaluma.com/. Call (707)559-8585 with questions, sponsorships are warmly appreciated. Please bring your own Menorah, favorite board game, and lucky dreidel!

A Swingin’ New Years Eve

Welcome in 2023 with a great night of hot music featuring singer Deb del Mastro and the Kings of Swing. Don’t miss the smooth jazzy vocals on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Enjoy some luscious chocolate desserts along with a glass of champagne for a toast at midnight (Eastern time). Doors open at 7 and show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ring in the new year at Cinnabar, visit https://cinnabartheater.org/ for tickets and additional information.