Artaluma Studio Time - First Sundays

Spend your Sunday afternoon at Artaluma for some creative studio time! On Sunday, Jan. 7, head to 145 Keller Street in Petaluma. Bring your own projects and supplies and enjoy the comfort and support from other local artists. The perfect way to connect with the creative community each first Sunday of the month. From 1-2:30 p.m, $7 tickets. RSVP is required for specific date attendance and registration for the upcoming Sunday ends the Friday before at 5 p.m. Artaluma needs a minimum of 5 attendees each Sunday, so spread the word! Contact Carolyn Wilson with questions at info@artaluma.com or (707) 824-1811.

Pollinator Gardens and Native Plants

The Petaluma Garden Club’s next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The club’s former president and Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke, will be speaking about pollinator gardens and native plants. Clarke was involved in the Club’s creation of a habitat garden at Wickersham Park, for which the Garden Club was awarded the Community Impact Award by California Clubs, Inc. in 2022. The meeting is open to the public. Registration is at 9:30 am at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S.

Woman’s Club Speaker Series

Award-winning author Frances Rivetti will be talking about her new book, The House on Liberty Street,“ and her approaches as a writer and researcher, as part of the Petaluma Woman’s Club monthly Speaker Series, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., 518 B. Street. PetalumaWomansClub.com.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10, 11 and 12 a.m. and at 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

‘Elvis: That’s the Way It Is’

On Sunday, Jan. 8 (Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday) and again on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Flash Back Cinema and the Petaluma Boulevard 14 Cinemas will be screening the 2001 documentary “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is,’ filmed live at the International Hotel in Las Vegas during the summer of 1970, when Elvis was at the peak of his stage-performing, audience-captivating, panties-dodging powers. FlashbackCinema.net.

Penngrove Crab Feed

The Penngrove Social Firemen present the first local crab feed of the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 (postponed from the previously announced date of Jan. 7), beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. then dinner at 7 p.m. The spread includes crab, salad, bread, pasta and more, for $65 a person. It all takes place at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, Jan. 17, assuming they last that long, at JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St.

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Cinnabar Theater presents the musical version of the classic novel, about a young would-be writer who is granted a scholarship in return for her promise to write a weekly letter to her anonymous benefactor. Runs weekends Jan. 6 - 22. For information and tickets visit CinnabarTheater.org.

Dance Jam Fitness

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Feb. 21, head to Artaluma for Dance Jam Fitness! A great way to start off 2023, a dance-based cardio workout fueled by a motivating playlist. From 6-7 p.m. at 145 Keller Street in Petaluma, only $10. Burn some calories while improving your endurance, flexibility and balance. Register on the Artaluma website, https://artaluma.com/dance-fitness/. Contact Carolyn Wilson for more information, info@artaluma.com or (707) 824-1811.

Shred Event Fundraiser

St. Vincent High School is holding another public shredding fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9-12 a.m. BRing your shreddable papers to the high school at 849 Keokuk St., with all proceeds supporting the school’s annual Safe & Sober GRad Night.