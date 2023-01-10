‘Expressions’ at Vibe Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery has launched its first show of 2013 and it’s a whopper. “Expressions“ is a group exhibition featuring the works of six Bay Area artists whose multi-media creations represent an array of styles. Showcased are Kathryn St. Clair, Mariana Moreno-Gonzalez, Mary Beth Cohen, Poppy Dodge, Mary Lawrence and Michelle Sottile. The show runs through Feb. 3, with an artists reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m. 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Friends of the Petaluma Library Book Sale

Thinking of upgrading your personal library? On Friday, January 13, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 100 Fairgrounds Dr., the Friends of the Petaluma Library are hosting a book sale in the Petaluma Library Forum Room. Additional dates include Jan. 10, from 4-7 p.m, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m and Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. On Tuesday there will be a 1/10 Members Preview with memberships available at the door. The general sale is Wednesday through Friday, with a half-off day on Saturday and a Bag Sale on Sunday. On Jan. 17 from 9-10 a.m, there will be free books for educators and “Little Free Librarians.”

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

Penngrove Crab Feed

The Penngrove Social Firemen present the first local crab feed of the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 (postponed from the previously announced date of Jan. 7), beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. then dinner at 7 p.m. The spread includes crab, salad, bread, pasta and more, for $65 a person. It all takes place at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, Jan. 17, assuming they last that long, at JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St.

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Cinnabar Theater presents the musical version of the classic novel, about a young would-be writer who is granted a scholarship in return for her promise to write a weekly letter to her anonymous benefactor. Runs weekends through Jan. 22. For information and tickets visit CinnabarTheater.org.

Dance Jam Fitness

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Feb. 21, head to Artaluma for Dance Jam Fitness! A great way to start off 2023, a dance-based cardio workout fueled by a motivating playlist. From 6-7 p.m. at 145 Keller Street in Petaluma, only $10. Burn some calories while improving your endurance, flexibility and balance. Register on the Artaluma website, https://artaluma.com/dance-fitness/. Contact Carolyn Wilson for more information, info@artaluma.com or (707) 824-1811.

Shred Event Fundraiser

St. Vincent High School is holding another public shredding fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your shreddable papers to the high school at 849 Keokuk St., with all proceeds supporting the school’s annual Safe & Sober Grad Night.

Hello 2023 Giveaway

East Washington Place is hosting a virtual “Hello 2023” gift card giveaway starting Jan. 9 and running through the 31st at midnight. The community is invited to participate in the contest where one lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods. To enter, shoppers can visit @eastwashingtonplace on Instagram and follow the instructions on the Hello 2023 post. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on or around Feb. 2. Participants entering must be 18 or older and each winner must respond within 48 hours or their prize will be forfeited. To enter, visit the center’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/eastwashingtonplace. To learn more, visit www.eastwashingtonplace.com.

Vino & Vinyasa

Keller Estate Winery is hosting a “Vino and Vinyasa” yoga session on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9:30-11 a.m. Relax with some morning stretching led by instructor, Brooke Widmer. The all-level practice will be on the second floor of the Tasting Room, overlooking the gorgeous vineyard. Vinyasa emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. The winery is located at 5875 Lakeville Hwy in Petaluma. Tickets cost $50-$75 depending on membership status and include a bottle of the winery’s “Expressions of the Vineyard” to take home. Inform the winery upon your arrival if you plan to stay for a glass of wine and empanadas following the practice for an additional $25. Club pricing will apply. Contact customercare@kellerestate.com or (707) 765-2117 with questions.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen is back at the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma with some chocolatey goodness in this mini-series. A unique culinary experience for kids, Kids in the Kitchen provides an educational environment for discovery, creativity and culture. At 205 Keller St #101 in Petaluma, starting Jan. 11, there will be three classes on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. for $35 per child. Following the first class on Jan. 11, children ages 5-11 will learn pickling and chopping skills on Jan. 18 and 25. On the 18th, kids will make Matzah Ball soup and Kosher pickles. On the 25th, they’ll learn to make falafel hummus and Israeli salad. Call (707) 559-8585 with questions and register your child on the website, Jewishpetaluma.com.

‘Jurassic Park’ at Boulevard Cinemas

Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 continues its popular Flashback Cinema series with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” the story of a dinosaur-themed amusement park gone terribly wrong. Wednesday, Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again at those same times on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

‘Collections’ show opens at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running from Jan. 19 to March 11 – the show is curated by Lisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and po-culture collectibles. There will be a free, opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.