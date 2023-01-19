Main Stage West theater in Sebastopol presents Crystal Stillman’s amazing one-actor show “Open,” described as “a fragile love story about the ways in which we create our own realities and the power of belief.” Directed by Lauren Heney, “Open” is staged as a magic show taking place in the mind of The Magician (Taylor Diffenderfer), and the audience has a critical role to play, but what? And why? “Open” runs Feb. 3 - Feb. 26. Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. $32 General, $27 Seniors, $20 Students. 106 N. Main St., Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com .

Opening Feb. 3 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

‘Phoenix Pro Wrestling’ at The Phoenix Theater

Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns for another night of piledrivers, superkicks, powerbombs, chokeslams, spinebusters, ankle locks and curbstomps. Exploding at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Jan. 20 (first bell at 8 p.m. sharp) is the 4th annual Kyle Cup Battle Royale, featuring 20 wrestlers in an over-the-top gladitorial quest for the cup, plus matches pitting Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer agains the two-person Money Power Re$pect, Kal Jak against Drake (“Force of Nature”) Frost, and more. $7-$15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘Expressions’ at Vibe Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery has launched its first show of 2023 and it’s a whopper. “Expressions“ is a group exhibition featuring the works of six Bay Area artists whose multi-media creations represent an array of styles. Showcased are Kathryn St. Clair, Mariana Moreno-Gonzalez, Mary Beth Cohen, Poppy Dodge, Mary Lawrence and Michelle Sottile. The show runs through Feb. 3, with an artists reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m. 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

LumaCon Returns

It’s official. Petaluma’s beloved annual gathering of comic artists (and the fans who love comic books and graphic novels) is returning to the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the lineup of artists and activities on the LumaCon website at LumaCon.net.

‘The Story Behind the Story’

For every true tale that is told during the monthly West Side Stories story-slam, held the second Wednesday of the month at Polly Klaas Community Theater, there are questions not answered during the brief 5-minute performance. In the new podcast “The Story Behind the Story,” audiences can hear all the juicy details left out of recently told tales. Host Dave Pokorny brings one or two recent performers together for a live conversation, once a month, the recording of which becomes that month’s streamable podcast. Held the last Wednesday of the month at Brooks-Note Winery, tickets are $8, wine will be available for purchase, the audience is part of the show. 426 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. Doors Open 6:30 p.m., podcast begins 7 p.m. Reserve a spot at DavePokornyPresents.com.

Gunhild Carling Band fundraiser

It’s happening again. This highly anticipated annual benefit for Petaluma High School’s music department returns to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. You won’t believe your eyes or ears as Carling plays multiple instruments (sometimes two or three at once), delivering cool covers of recognizable hits. Musicians from the PHS music program’s jazz ensemble will perform as well. $20. MysticTheatre.org.

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Cinnabar Theater presents the musical version of the classic novel, about a young would-be writer who is granted a scholarship in return for her promise to write a weekly letter to her anonymous benefactor. Runs weekends through Jan. 22. For information and tickets visit CinnabarTheater.org.

Shred Event Fundraiser

St. Vincent High School is holding another public shredding fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your shreddable papers to the high school at 849 Keokuk St., with all proceeds supporting the school’s annual Safe & Sober Grad Night.

Hello 2023 Giveaway

East Washington Place is hosting a virtual “Hello 2023” gift card giveaway starting Jan. 9 and running through the 31st at midnight. The community is invited to participate in the contest where one lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods. To enter, shoppers can visit @eastwashingtonplace on Instagram and follow the instructions on the Hello 2023 post. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on or around Feb. 2. Participants entering must be 18 or older and each winner must respond within 48 hours or their prize will be forfeited. To enter, visit the center’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/eastwashingtonplace. To learn more, visit www.eastwashingtonplace.com.

‘Collections’ show opens at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running from Jan. 19 to March 11 – the show is curated by Lisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.