Main Stage West theater in Sebastopol presents Crystal Stillman’s amazing one-actor show “Open,” described as “a fragile love story about the ways in which we create our own realities and the power of belief.” Directed by Lauren Heney, “Open” is staged as a magic show taking place in the mind of The Magician (Taylor Diffenderfer), and the audience has a critical role to play, but what? And why? “Open” runs Feb. 3 - Feb. 26. Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. $32 General, $27 Seniors, $20 Students. 106 N. Main St., Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com .

Opening Feb. 3 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

‘Expressions’ at Vibe Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery has launched its first show of 2023 and it’s a strong one. “Expressions“ is a group exhibition featuring the works of six Bay Area artists whose multi-media creations represent an array of styles. Showcased are Kathryn St. Clair, Mariana Moreno-Gonzalez, Mary Beth Cohen, Poppy Dodge, Mary Lawrence and Michelle Sottile. The show runs through Feb. 3 at Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

LumaCon Returns

It’s official. Petaluma’s beloved annual gathering of comic artists (and the fans who love comic books and graphic novels) is returning to the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the lineup of artists and activities on the LumaCon website at LumaCon.net.

Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at Griffo Distillery, Warren Miller epic ski and snowboard film "Daymaker" will be screened twice at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sports Basement will be raffling off cool snow-adjacent items as well. Doors open an hour before each screening and the bar will be open with a special menu of Griffo spirits and cocktails (plus soft drinks and mocktails). T﻿his is a family friendly event. Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St, Suite A. Tickets are $15-$200 (VIP seating).

Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’

“Birds don’t just go around attacking people for no reason!” Yeah, right. In Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 suspense masterpiece, the world doesn’t end with and bang or a whimper but with a squawk, a screech and the flap of a 100,000 wings. See it on the big screen this weekend as part of Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 “Flashback Cinemas” series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, and again at those same times on Wednesday, Feb. 4. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Gunhild Carling Band fundraiser

It’s happening again. This highly anticipated annual benefit for Petaluma High School’s music department returns to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. You won’t believe your eyes or ears as Carling plays multiple instruments (sometimes two or three at once), delivering cool covers of recognizable hits. Musicians from the PHS music program’s jazz ensemble will perform as well. $20. MysticTheatre.org.

Hello 2023 Giveaway

East Washington Place is hosting a virtual “Hello 2023” gift card giveaway starting Jan. 9 and running through the 31st at midnight. The community is invited to participate in the contest where one lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods. To enter, shoppers can visit @eastwashingtonplace on Instagram and follow the instructions on the Hello 2023 post. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on or around Feb. 2. Participants entering must be 18 or older and each winner must respond within 48 hours or their prize will be forfeited. To enter, visit the center’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/eastwashingtonplace. To learn more, visit www.eastwashingtonplace.com.

Social Media Safety presentation

The Polly Klaas Foundation will be offering a free social media safety presentation at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.Experts in the field will offer is on how you and your family can stay safe online. RSVP at PollyKlaasTheater.org.

‘Collections’ show open at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running from Jan. 19 to March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.