Out and About in Petaluma
‘Expressions’ at Vibe Gallery
Downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery has launched its first show of 2023 and it’s a strong one. “Expressions“ is a group exhibition featuring the works of six Bay Area artists whose multi-media creations represent an array of styles. Showcased are Kathryn St. Clair, Mariana Moreno-Gonzalez, Mary Beth Cohen, Poppy Dodge, Mary Lawrence and Michelle Sottile. The show runs through Feb. 3 at Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.
LumaCon Returns
It’s official. Petaluma’s beloved annual gathering of comic artists (and the fans who love comic books and graphic novels) is returning to the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the lineup of artists and activities on the LumaCon website at LumaCon.net.
Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’
On Saturday, Jan. 28 at Griffo Distillery, Warren Miller epic ski and snowboard film "Daymaker" will be screened twice at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sports Basement will be raffling off cool snow-adjacent items as well. Doors open an hour before each screening and the bar will be open with a special menu of Griffo spirits and cocktails (plus soft drinks and mocktails). This is a family friendly event. Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St, Suite A. Tickets are $15-$200 (VIP seating).
Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’
“Birds don’t just go around attacking people for no reason!” Yeah, right. In Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 suspense masterpiece, the world doesn’t end with and bang or a whimper but with a squawk, a screech and the flap of a 100,000 wings. See it on the big screen this weekend as part of Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 “Flashback Cinemas” series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, and again at those same times on Wednesday, Feb. 4. FlashbackCinemas.com.
Gunhild Carling Band fundraiser
It’s happening again. This highly anticipated annual benefit for Petaluma High School’s music department returns to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. You won’t believe your eyes or ears as Carling plays multiple instruments (sometimes two or three at once), delivering cool covers of recognizable hits. Musicians from the PHS music program’s jazz ensemble will perform as well. $20. MysticTheatre.org.
Hello 2023 Giveaway
East Washington Place is hosting a virtual “Hello 2023” gift card giveaway starting Jan. 9 and running through the 31st at midnight. The community is invited to participate in the contest where one lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods. To enter, shoppers can visit @eastwashingtonplace on Instagram and follow the instructions on the Hello 2023 post. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on or around Feb. 2. Participants entering must be 18 or older and each winner must respond within 48 hours or their prize will be forfeited. To enter, visit the center’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/eastwashingtonplace. To learn more, visit www.eastwashingtonplace.com.
Social Media Safety presentation
The Polly Klaas Foundation will be offering a free social media safety presentation at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.Experts in the field will offer is on how you and your family can stay safe online. RSVP at PollyKlaasTheater.org.
‘Collections’ show open at Petaluma Arts Center
The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running from Jan. 19 to March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.
The Listening Bench
The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.
