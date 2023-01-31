Opening Feb. 10 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

Subtitled “The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” the current exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County is a display of the Sebastopol artist’s fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org.

Main Stage West theater in Sebastopol presents Crystal Stillman’s amazing one-actor show “Open,” described as “a fragile love story about the ways in which we create our own realities and the power of belief.” Directed by Lauren Heney, “Open” is staged as a magic show taking place in the mind of The Magician (Taylor Diffenderfer), and the audience has a critical role to play, but what? And why? “Open” runs Feb. 3 - Feb. 26. Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. $32 General, $27 Seniors, $20 Students. 106 N. Main St., Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com .

Gunhild Carling Band fundraiser

It’s happening again. This highly anticipated annual benefit for Petaluma High School’s music department returns to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. You won’t believe your eyes or ears as Carling plays multiple instruments (sometimes two or three at once), delivering cool covers of recognizable hits. Musicians from the PHS music program’s jazz ensemble will perform as well. $20. MysticTheatre.org.

Storyteller Diane Ferlatte

Grammy award-winning storyteller Diane Ferlatte will make a special Petaluma appearance this Saturday, Feb. 4, at Petaluma River Park, presented by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and Petaluma River Park. Ferlatte has traveled the world, performing everywhere from Austria to Jamaica, sharing enchanting, interactive stories with her “musical sidekick” Erik Pearson. Ferlatte’s performance is part of the park’s monthly First Saturday Walk & Talk, taking place in the shaded comfort of an enclosed tent. The free event is from 9:30 - 11 a.m., 300 Copeland Street. Seating is limited.

‘Expressions’ at Vibe Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery has launched its first show of 2023 and it’s a strong one. “Expressions“ is a group exhibition featuring the works of six Bay Area artists whose multi-media creations represent an array of styles. Showcased are Kathryn St. Clair, Mariana Moreno-Gonzalez, Mary Beth Cohen, Poppy Dodge, Mary Lawrence and Michelle Sottile. The show runs through Feb. 3 at Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Rock Hudson and Doris Day in ‘Pillow Talk’

“"As many times as I've been married, I'll never understand women!” The 1959 “sex-capade” about strangers who meet un-cute on a shared telephone line returns to theaters for two days. Starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day, with Thelma Ritter and Tony Randall in a key supporting roles, he film was a huge box office success upon its initial release, and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. See it on the big screen this weekend as part of Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 “Flashback Cinemas” series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, and again at those same times on Wednesday, Feb. 8. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Geriatrics and Psychiatry’ at Senior Center

As part of “Graceful Aging,” a series of free talks sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, Wynnelena Canio, MD, CMD, AGSF, will discuss “Geriatrics and Psychiatry.” The event will take place at the center, 211 Novak Dr., at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will include a question-and-answer period. A psychiatrist and chief of geriatric medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael, Canio is an expert on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Garden Club Meeting

The Petaluma Garden Club’s February meeting will be held on Monday, Feb.13 at 10 a.m. The event, which is open to the public, will honor all past presidents of the Petaluma Garden Club. The Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. Registration begins at 9:30.

‘Collections’ show open at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running through March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

Tahoe Adventure Film Fest

You know what they say in Tahoe: there's no business like snow business. The wildly popular annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival's annual road show brings local theater-seat adrenaline junkies a night of heart-pumping extreme filmmaking, with DJs, dancers, and high-energy onstage antics. The actual Tahoe Adventure festival was held in January, and yes, it was in Tahoe. This touring version of the show comes to Petaluma for one night only on Friday, Feb. 10. 7:30 p.m. $20. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.