Opening Feb. 10 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

Subtitled “The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” the current exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County is a display of the Sebastopol artist’s fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org.

In celebration of Black History Month, Spreckels Performing Arts Center presents Juke Joint Jukebox, a musical cabaret showcasing some of the greatest songs ever written. Created by actor/singer Gary Stanford, the show includes tunes from Great Depression, the 1950s, and the Motown/rock’and-roll era of the 1960s. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. Reserve at spreckelsonline.com or 707-588-3400.

Tahoe Adventure Film Fest

You know what they say in Tahoe – there's no business like snow business. In keeping with that notion, the wildly popular annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival's annual road show brings local theater-seat adrenaline junkies a night of heart-pumping extreme filmmaking, with DJs, dancers, and high-energy onstage antics. The actual Tahoe Adventure festival was held in January, and yes, that was in Tahoe. This touring version of the show comes to Petaluma for one night only on Friday, Feb. 10. 7:30 p.m. $20. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

“I solemnly swear I am up to no good!” As Harry begins his third year at Hogwarts, a dangerous criminal named Sirius Black has escaped from the Wizarding World’s most secure prison, and he seems to be making his way toward Harry. Helping the young wizard survive are his two best friends, a kindly but mysterious teacher (who make harbor a secret), and a map that shows the whereabouts of everyone at Hogwarts. Catch the absolute best of Harry Potter films (there, we said it) on the big screen this weekend as part of Petaluma’s Boulevard 14 Cinema’s Flashback Cinema series. This week, an extra day has been added, so you can see it on Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and again at those same times on Wednesday, Feb. 15. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Open Studios at Magic Shop Gallery

In case you’ve ever been curious what goes on in there, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5-8 p.m., Petaluma’s Magic Shop Studios is hosting an Open Studio and Exhibition, with a solo show by photographer Michael Woolsey, a group show by all artists within the Magic Shop collective, and an open invitation to visit those artists inside the 11 studios that make up Magic Shop. The Watershed Building, 429 1st St. in the Warehouse District. The galleries themselves are open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Coffee x Art, a chance to view the current show while sipping delicious coffee made right in front of you by coffee roaster/brewer Kjeld Clark. MagicShopStudios.com.

Garden Club Meeting

The Petaluma Garden Club’s February meeting will be held on Monday, Feb.13 at 10 a.m. The event, which is open to the public, will honor all past presidents of the Petaluma Garden Club. The speaker will be Tosha Comendant, the Conservation Science Manager at Pepperwood Foundation. The Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. Registration begins at 9:30.

‘Cannabis and Aging’ at Senior Center

As part of “Graceful Aging,” a series of free talks sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, Leonard Leinow will discuss “Cannabis and Aging.” The event will take place at the center, 211 Novak Dr., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will include a question-and-answer period. Leinow is the co-author of “CBD: A Patient’s Guide to Medicinal Cannabis — Healing Without the High.”

‘Collections’ show at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running through March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

‘Multiplicities’ at Petaluma Arts Center

In this small show of works by Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand, curator Carin Jacobs has selected three representative pieces from each artist, both of them Petaluma Arts Center Artist Members. Running through March 11 in the small gallery, “Multiplicities” explores the assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Broadway Bash with Faith Prince

Cinnabar Theater always puts on a generous splash of Big Apple glamour for its annual Broadway Bash fundraiser, and for its 50th anniversary year, the splash in the bash is going to be higher than ever, with Tony-winning actor-singer Faith Prince (Broadway’s “Guys and Dolls”) joining the festivities with a Sonoma County performance sure to be memorable. It happens on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. The gala event includes a champagne reception, followed by dinner and the big show, plus raffles and other Broadway-adjacent shenanigans. Tickets are $150, now on sale at CInnabarTheater.org.