Opening Feb. 10 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

Subtitled “The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” the current exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County is a display of the Sebastopol artist’s fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, a panel of local contemporary artists discuss their work, their experiences as black artists today and share what their forms of resistance are. From 1-3 p.m, tickets cost $5 for members, $7 for students and seniors and $10 for non-members. Panelists include Unity Lewis, Michael Granville, TheArthur Wright, and BAMR The Artist, joined by panel moderator and Sonoma County metal artist Denise Ward. The program is presented in partnership with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, located at the Museums of Sonoma County, 425 7th St in Santa Rosa. Learn more about their Black History Month event schedule at pbcd4us.com. Light refreshments will be served outside after the event, weather permitting. Face masks

Friday Night Music at Brooks Note

Friday Night Wine and Music Series at Brooks Note Winery welcomes Dan Durkin Feb. 17. Durkin of Petty Theft will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. Come enjoy tasty wine and live music at 426 Petaluma Blvd N, in Petaluma. The event is free of cost, but wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. No reservations required, contact Sean McMahan with questions at sean@brooksnotewines.com or (707) 981-8470.

Penngrove Social Fireman Benefit Dinner

On Saturday, Feb. 18, support the Penngrove Social Firemen at an Italian Night benefit dinner. The menu includes Pork Scaloppini, Little Hills’ Chicken, Ravioli, Salad and French Bread. The no-host bar opens at 5:30 p.m, and dinner is served at 7. Buy your ticket now and then head to the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. The event benefits the Penngrove Social Firemen’s support of the community. Funds will help to provide improvements for the non-profit Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. Enjoy live Accordion by Steve Balich. Tickets cost $30, and are available at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main Street, in Penngrove, or online at Penngrovesocialfiremen.org. Call Kim Hanson with ticketing questions at (707) 794-1516.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Director Sidney Lumet’s entertainingly opulent 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel is reportedly the author’s personal favorite movie of any of her many book-to-film transformations. The cast includes Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, Ingrid Bergman, Tony Perkins, and John Gielgud, with the great Albert Finney as detective Hercule Poirot. The film screens in Petaluma as part of the weekly Flashback Cinema series at the Boulevard 14 Cinemas. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again at those same times on Wednesday, Feb.22. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Sip and Paint

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Brooks Note Winery will host a creative evening of sipping and painting. From 6-8 p.m, bring your friends and family (ages 21+) to discover your inner artists. Tickets cost $60 and include guiding painting and two glasses of wine. 426 Petaluma Blvd N, in Petaluma to end your weekend creatively.

‘Collections’ show at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running through March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

The Listening Bench

The Listening Bench offers Petaluma residents over 55 a free, 45-minute session of active, responsive listening with a trained “listener.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, sessions are available at the center Monday through Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399. 201 Novak Drive.

‘Multiplicities’ at Petaluma Arts Center

In this small show of works by Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand, curator Carin Jacobs has selected three representative pieces from each artist, both of them Petaluma Arts Center Artist Members. Running through March 11 in the small gallery, “Multiplicities” explores the assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Broadway Bash with Faith Prince

Cinnabar Theater always puts on a generous splash of Big Apple glamour for its annual Broadway Bash fundraiser, and for its 50th anniversary year, the splash in the bash is going to be higher than ever, with Tony-winning actor-singer Faith Prince (Broadway’s “Guys and Dolls”) joining the festivities with a Sonoma County performance sure to be memorable. It happens on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. The gala event includes a champagne reception, followed by dinner and the big show, plus raffles and other Broadway-adjacent shenanigans. Tickets are $150, now on sale at CInnabarTheater.org.

Idea Lounge

The Idea Lounge is back Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a conversation with Gary McKinnon and Danielle Stroble. McKinnon on “Art and Technology: Tools of the Trade,” and Stroble, founder of Keller Street Co-Work: "Human Centered - Community, Culture + Coworking.” Organized by the Petaluma Arts Center, Idea Lounge is a series of unexpected pairings in conversation. It pairs two unlikely speakers to discuss unrelated topics before inviting the audience to uncover connections. Come for drinks and mingling at 6:30 p.m before the program from 7-8. Hosted by Barber Lee Spirits at 120 Washington Street in Petaluma, the Idea Lounge will take place the last Wednesday of each month. The evenings cost $12 for PAC members and $15 for non-members.

The Story Behind the Story

An in-person podcast held at Brooks Note Winery, “The Story Behind the Story” invites individuals to share their experiences. On Feb. 22, the podcast hosts will play stories from two notable past tellers, then discuss what was left out ... what happened before the story and the teller’s process. Dave Pokorny hosts this in-person, interactive podcast on the last Wednesday of each month, at 426 Petaluma Blvd N, in Petaluma. Tickets cost $8. Contact Dave Pokorny at dave@dpokornypresents.com or (707) 477-4416 with questions.