Opening Feb. 10 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rhonert Park, Sondheim’s indelible 1973 musical romance “A Little Night Music” will be brought to life by director Sheri Lee Miller and a cast that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and Larry Williams. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the show - which introduced the classic tune “Send in the Clowns” to the world - follows the twisty romantic complications of several couples over the course of a weekend in the country. Feb. 3 - Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $36 general, $34 senior, $32 student. SpreckelsOnline.com .

Subtitled “The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” the current exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County is a display of the Sebastopol artist’s fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org.

‘Collections’ show at Petaluma Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – running through March 11 – the show is curated by Llisa Demetrios, and showcases selected items from Petaluma collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘End of Life’ at Senior Center

As part of “Graceful Aging,” a series of free talks sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, Dennis Pocekay, MD, will speak on “End of Life.” The event will take place at the center, 211 Novak Dr., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. It will include a question-and-answer period. Pocekay practiced at Kaiser Permanente in Sonoma and Marin Counties for over 25 years, specializing in internal medicine, geriatrics, and nursing home medicine. He currently serves on the Petaluma City Council.

‘My Fair Lady’

It’s the beloved 1964 film of a sensitive but strong-willed Victorian flower-girl who falls into the clutches of a misogynistic professor looking to prove his radical theories about linguistics and class, and spends a lot of time singing about it, returns to the big screen. The movie screens in Petaluma as part of the weekly Flashback Cinema series at the Boulevard 14 Cinemas. Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again at those same times on Wednesday, March 1. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Parasite’ at Petaluma Film Alliance

Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 Oscar-Winner from, South Korea is the featured film at this week’s Petaluma Film Alliance, a weekly showcase of films paired with enlightening and entertaining pre-show discussions, presentations, round-tables and more. This wek’s film is described as “a masterful tale about a struggling working-class family who infiltrates the wealthy household of a tech-savvy businessman, leading to a whirlwind of unexpected events and surprises.” Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m. screening (6 p.m. pre-show). $6. Held in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on SRJC’s Petaluma campus. For information visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘Multiplicities’ at Petaluma Arts Center

In this small show of works by Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand, curator Carin Jacobs has selected three representative pieces from each artist, both of them Petaluma Arts Center Artist Members. Running through March 11 in the small gallery, “Multiplicities” explores the assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Broadway Bash with Faith Prince

Cinnabar Theater always puts on a generous splash of Big Apple glamour for its annual Broadway Bash fundraiser, and for its 50th anniversary year, the splash in the bash is going to be higher than ever, with Tony-winning actor-singer Faith Prince (Broadway’s “Guys and Dolls”) joining the festivities with a Sonoma County performance sure to be memorable. It happens on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. The gala event includes a champagne reception, followed by dinner and the big show, plus raffles and other Broadway-adjacent shenanigans. Tickets are $150, now on sale at CInnabarTheater.org.

‘From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance’

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance.” Running Feb. 10 through March 26, the exhibit addresses the ongoing oppression that black individuals have encountered since the beginning of this country. On Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m, head to 20 4th Street in Petaluma to experience this powerful display. The exhibit will be open Thursdays-Sundays through March 26.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to volunteer help at Petaluma Bounty Farm. Those interested in making local food accessible to the Sonoma County community can offer their services to the farm. Help is wanted on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, and Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Learn more about ways to get involved on the Petaluma Bounty Farm website, https://www.petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer/.

Traditional Farm Tour

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Achadinha Cheese Company is opening up its farm to the community for tours. Those interested in learning more about ranch life can head to 750 Chileno Valley Road in Petaluma from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. At Achadinha Cheese, attendees will get a full ranch tour which includes including everything from the cheese plant, milking parlor and the loafing barns to cheese tastings. Come visit the goats and cows and please bring a mask for inside the cheese plant. Reservations are required. Visit the Achadinha Cheese website for more information, https://www.achadinha.com/.

The Salad Lab at i Leoni

TikTok and Instagram influencer Darlene, creator of The Salad Lab, will be at i Leoni on Sunday, Feb. 26. From 12:30-2:45 p.m. Darlene will lead a demonstrative class featuring her famous nutrient-dense salads. She will prepare three of her most popular dishes from social media, using local ingredients and including a non-alcoholic beverage pairing. Guests will learn about wooden bowl care and salad making and get to take home recipes, swag and get 10% off all store merchandise that day. A generous sample of each salad and beverage will be served to attendees who will be seated in the audience. Cancellations must be made no later than 48 hours prior to the event for a refund. The class costs $75 and welcomes sges 12 and up. Some salads may contain nuts and dairy. No flash photography. Contact hello@ileoni.com, (707) 762-9611 with questions and purchase tickets through the i Leoni website, https://ileoni.com/products/salads-with-the-salad-lab.

Free to Laugh Comedy Show

Enjoy the Roaring Donkey’s craft beer selection, variety of cocktails and Moscow Mule menu along with some laughs. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey is hosting a Free to Laugh comedy show on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. The free show includes “the best professional club comedians in the state.” If you RSVP in advance on Eventbrite, you’ll be entered into a raffle to receive $25 off your bar tab and T-Shirts. Headliner, Joe Klocek will be joined by Carla Clay, Greg Gettle, Marcus Howard, Marty Cunnie​ and host Mikel Nordstrom. Head to 146 Kentucky St. in Petaluma for a hilarious evening.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your team and head to the Barrel Room at Griffo Distillery on March 2 for trivia night. From 7-9 p.m, join in on the friendly yet competitive fun, trivia series. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Tirvia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St, Petaluma, (707) 879-8755.