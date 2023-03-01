Imagine a cross between Schoolhouse Rock and a PBS special report on the U.S. Supreme Court, with plenty of clever jokes and several songs to keep things lively. That’s “Justice: A New Musical,” a world premiere at Marin Theatre Company, in Mill Valley. The latest from playwright Lauren Gunderson (“Christmas at Pemberley,” “Silent Sky”), this entertaining 90-minute show examines the lives and overlapping careers of the first three female Supreme Court Justices: Republican Sandra Day O’Connor, ultra-liberal Ruth Bader Ginsberg and, as narrator of the piece, Sonia Sotomayor. Supported by an array of special events throughout its run (like a Mom’s Matinee on March 4 and the Divine Nine pre-show mixer on March 10), it’s an earnest if sometimes slightly superficial blend of surprising Supreme Court facts you didn’t know and personal - often deeply moving - biographical storytelling. The show features songs and music by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk. “Justice” runs through March 12. For information and tickets visit MarinTheatre.org .

Subtitled “The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” the current exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County is a display of the Sebastopol artist’s fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org.

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered. Drop your kids off on Friday, March 3 from 6-9 p.m. Kids 4-12 can enjoy games, pizza, and an age-appropriate movie movie with other local children. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the friends. $20 at 141 2nd St. Petaluma. Email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

First Friday bike ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride at Walnut Park, 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP, just show up to the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly event. Support the city’s goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com

Walk & Talk: Petaluma River Watershed

On Saturday, March 4 from 9:30-11 a.m, join the first Saturday of the month walk and talk with the Friends of the Petaluma River at the Petaluma River Park. Each month this organization invites the community to join in on a guided group walk and talk at River Park. Each first Saturday will have a different theme with special guest speakers, activities or treats. For March, the Walk and Talk program celebrates the Petaluma Watershed. Special guests from the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance will share information and host hands-on activities to educate attendees about the Petaluma River ecosystem.

Miss Piggy’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors' is back

Before you feed your houseplants again, you might want to head to Boulevard 14 Cinemas for this rare big screen presentation of the 1984 musical comedy cult classic about a mild-mannered florist named Seymour (Rick Moranis), who accidentally cultivates a talking, singing, blood-thirsty plant with an insatiable appetite for blood. Directed by Miss Piggy herself (that would be Frank Oz, who played the Divine Miss P for many years in the original Muppet movies), the first-rate cast includes John Candy as a very weird radio host, Steve Martin as a sadistic singing dentist, Bill Murray as his all-too-willing patient (“It’s your professionalism that I respect!”). The film is being screened as part of the weekly Flashback Cinemas series on Sunday, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again at those same times on Wednesday, March 8. Cinemawest.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QqFZuR6UzjA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Rivertown Poets Presents: Diane Lee Moomey & Jodi Hottel

Rivertown Poets host an evening of poetry reading on Monday, March 6 from 6:15-8:00 p.m. Poet and water-colorist Diane Lee Moomey will be joined with poet Jodi Hottel for a poetry reading and open mic. Moomey lives in Half Moon Bay, where she is co-host of Coastside Poetry, another virtual reading series. Hottel’s most recent chapbook is titled “Out of the Ashes,” from Pandemonium Press. Her previous chapbooks are “Voyeur,” from WordTech Press and “Heart Mountain,” winner of the 2012 Blue Light Press Poetry Prize. Attendees can sign up in advance for open mic at Aqus.com/rivertownpoets and log into the Zoom room directly at zoom.us/j/6508887879.

West Side Stories Petaluma

On Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30-9:30 p.m, the Polly Klass Community Theater is hosting “West Side Stories.” This monthly interactive event allows the community to share their stories. Each month brings a new theme, attendees put their names in a hat with 10 drawn at random. Those selected get 5 minutes to share their personal and true stories. At the end of the evening, all attendees vote for their favorite tale, and the winner gets $50 and an invitation to join the other monthly winners in December for the big Grand Slam at the Mystic Theater. Head to 417 Western St. in Petaluma. Tickets cost $19.50.

‘All About Strokes’ lecture at Senior Center

To conclude “Graceful Aging,” a series of free talks sponsored by the Petaluma Senior Center, Allan Bernstein, MD, will speak on “All About Strokes.” The event will take place at the center, 211 Novak Dr., at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. A neurologist in Sebastopol, Bernstein is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Oscar nominated donkey movie ‘EO’

Jerzy Skolimowski’s 2022 film “EO” follows a lovable grey donkey, born in a Polish circus, who travels across Europe experiencing the joys and struggles of life. Alternately bizarre, beautiful, playful and touching, the film won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes and is nominated for Best International Feature at this year’s Academy Awards. THe 96-minute charmer is this week’s offering at SRJC’s weekly Petaluma Film Alliance cinema series at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the college’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for the popular pre-show lecture/presentation/interview. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.