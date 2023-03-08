Imagine a cross between Schoolhouse Rock and a PBS special report on the U.S. Supreme Court, with plenty of clever jokes and several songs to keep things lively. That’s “Justice: A New Musical,” a world premiere at Marin Theatre Company, in Mill Valley. The latest from playwright Lauren Gunderson (“Christmas at Pemberley,” “Silent Sky”), this entertaining 90-minute show examines the lives and overlapping careers of the first three female Supreme Court Justices: Republican Sandra Day O’Connor, ultra-liberal Ruth Bader Ginsberg and, as narrator of the piece, Sonia Sotomayor. Supported by an array of special events throughout its run (like a Mom’s Matinee on March 4 and the Divine Nine pre-show mixer on March 10), it’s an earnest if sometimes slightly superficial blend of surprising Supreme Court facts you didn’t know and personal - often deeply moving - biographical storytelling. The show features songs and music by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk. “Justice” runs through March 12. For information and tickets visit MarinTheatre.org .

Since its premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019, critics have been calling Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band” one of the best American plays of the 21st century. Running daily (except Mondays) through April 2 at Berkeley Rep, 2025 Addison St. in Berkeley, the play-with-music is an exhilarating exploration of art as a universal expression of humanity in all its conflicting forms, and of music as a power-source of resilience even under the worst of circumstances. Set in Cambodia in 2008, the play follows a Khmer Rouge survivor who returns after 30 years to convince his lawyer daughter – involved in a war crimes case against one of Cambodia’s worst war-time criminals – to return to America. Part comedy, part mystery, part father-daughter drama – but mainly a gripping, gritty-funny, very-twisty memory-play – the action of “Cambodian Rock Band” is backed by an astonishingly good live rock ensemble, who step in and out of the action of this remarkable, unforgettable theater experience. BerkeleyRep.org .

On Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Museum of Sonoma County is hosting a free family day. Families are invited to attend the spectacular “Art of Risk” show for free, with special art-making activities in the gallery from noon to 2 p.m. Featuring the wild and amazing sculptures of artist Michael Cooper, the main attraction is a display of fantastical imaginings of futuristic automobiles. The exhibit runs through May 28. The museum is at 415 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, opens Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find out more at MuseumSC.org .

‘Collections’ show ends with round table discussion

The Petaluma Arts Center’s current exhibition “Petaluma Collects” ends on Saturday, March 11. The popular exhibit showcases selected items from local collectors of all sorts of things, from art and glassware to books and pop-culture collectibles. To mark the final day of the show, there will be a round table discussion from 1-2:30 p.m., with several of the collectors whose items are on display, and curator Llisa Demtrios leading the discussion. After the talk, Demetrios will lead a Curators Tour throughout the gallery. Suggested donation $10. Arts Center Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘Deeper Moments’ at Vibe Art Gallery

An exhibition of whimsical, charming, gorgeous and surprising ceramic sculptures by artist Mark Jaeger, displayed under the title “Deeper Moments,” runs through April 2 at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, 1 N. Petaluma Blvd. From real and fantasy animals to gnomish creatures, functional pottery and more, Jaeger’s work comes from a childhood immersion in and exposure to nature. Vibe Gallery is open every day but Monday: Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday 12-5 p.m., Thursday 12-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12-7 p.m.

KPCA Radio: Rivertown Poets with Sande Anfang

Catch Sande Anfang on your FM dial at Free Range Radio, 103.3, streaming on KPCA. Coming live from Aqus Café in Petaluma, Rivertown Poets brings readings by local poets from the performance series of the same name. In future episodes, poets will return to discuss their writing and share some of their new work. Listen in at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Listen live KPCA.org.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesdays mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Boating Club Demo Days at The Floathouse

The North Bay Rowing Club is hosting Boating Club Demo Days at the Floathouse. On Saturday, March 11 from 12-1 p.m, head to The Floathouse at the Petaluma River Turning Basin. The North Bay Rowing Club welcomes people of all ages and stages of rowing experience. Members row not only for fitness and competition, but for fun. Come see the boats up close, meet the crew, and find out about rowing on the Petaluma River. Get information about adult Learn-to-Row programs, and Juniors summer camps. Visit the Floathouse website for more information: Thefloathousepetaluma.org/boating-club-demo-days-series.

Simon and Garfunkel, ‘Their Songs & Stories’ by Feeling Groovy

A tribute to the famous duo, Simon and Garfunkel, will take place at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Saturday, March 11. From 6:30-8:30 p.m, attendees can enjoy and sing along to their favorite songs such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Sound of Silence,” “Homeward Bound,” and more. Tickets cost $20, learn more about the band, Feeling Groovy, at feelinggroovymusic.com. There will be a cash bar to benefit the Polly Klaas Theater.

Live Oak Auction: Rainbow Connection

Petaluma’s Live Oak Charter School hosts a truly colorful fundraising event on Saturday March 11, from 5-10 p.m. in Herzog Hall (100 Gnoss Concourse) at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Open to “any Live Oak parent, alumni, family, friend and beyond ... just no kids,” the event is an evening of delicious food and drink, live music and dancing, and a live auction with some spectacular items up for bidding - including the “Rainbow Dragon” ukulele created by Kawai Carvalho with help from Gio Benedetti. Tickets are $65 per person (dinner included). Purchase tickets to the event at Liveoak.schoolauction.net/2023/register/ticket_sales.

Flashback Cinema Presents ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

On Sunday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 15, the Flashback Cinema series at Boulevard 14 Cinema presents “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Your favorite green guys are back from 1990 to say, “Cowabunga!” Four radioactively mutated, crime-fighting turtles use martial arts to protect the civilians of New York City. Don’t miss the fun at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. 200 C St. in Petaluma.

‘Body Parts’ screening with producer

Kristy Guevara-Flanagan’s sharp 2022 documentary “Body Parts” looks at the history of sex on screen in Hollywood, featuring some truly engaging interviews with people like Jane Fonda and Rosanna Arquette. “’Body Parts’ demystifies the often invisible process of creating intimacy for film and television and sheds light on some of the most closely guarded secrets of an industry now at a crossroads,” says the website of the Petaluma Film Alliance, which sponsors this weekly series. Producer Helen Hood Scheer will be in conversation at the screening at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for the popular pre-show lecture/presentation/interview. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘What I Wish My Parents Knew’

On Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m., Petaluma High School presents director Jason Reid 45-minute film “What I Wish My Parents Knew,” a follow-up to his 2020 documentary “Tell My Story.” In the film, several teenagers who’ve struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts and actions tell the stories of where they’ve been and how they ultimately came out of it. The screening will be followed by a discussion of the film. Petaluma High School is at 201 Fair St. The event is intended for parents of teens and pre-teens. For information on Jason Reid and his work visit TellMyStory.org.

Irish Dance School present’s St. Patrick’s Day show

Petaluma’s Keena Irish Dance School will present a toe-tapping, family-friendly evening of dance and celebration on March 17, 5:45 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Learn more at KeenanIrishDanceSchool.com.